ONTARIO — The Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board on Friday announced the opening of three grant programs. All grant programs significantly impact education, workforce, and/or economic development capacity in the Border Region. Applications will be accepted through March 31. A list follows of programs.
• Community Improvement Planning Grant: Local Border Region governments may apply for up to $100,000 to complete community improvement planning such as master plans, transportation, airports, parks, etc. Apply online at https://bit.ly/eobb_cipgrant.
• Education and Workforce Training Grant: Local Border Region education service providers may apply for up to $100,000 for programs, equipment, and/or facility upgrades for workforce training that conforms with identified industry standards. Apply online at https://bit.ly/eobb_ewtgrant.
• Scott Fairley Memorial Edge Grant: All residents, land owners, schools, businesses, local governments, nonprofit organizations and community groups within the Border Region may apply for up to $25,000 by demonstrating the ability to enhance economic vitality and opportunity by way of innovative and creative solutions in the Border Region. Apply online at www.eoborderboard.org.
“We look forward to seeing your innovative and impactful project applications,” reads the release.
The news release also noted the Border Board’s new webpage, which includes information on all programs, grants, loans and incentives, as well as information on current board members, meeting agendas and minutes.
