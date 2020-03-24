BOISE - Boise State University’s Department of Public Safety was notified today that a member of the campus community tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), and an emergency alert was sent to all students, faculty and staff. It is the first confirmed case on campus. Individuals who visited the Administration Building or the Recreation Center on Friday, March 13, may have come into contact with the individual who tested positive. Though the risk is low, anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19 should alert their health care provider that they may have been in contact with an infected individual.
The university is delivering all Spring 2020 courses remotely through the end of the semester, has cancelled all major events through the beginning of May and has closed most campus buildings. For additional information and updates relating to the university’s response to COVID-19, visit go.boisestate.edu/coronavirus-response.
