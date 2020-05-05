VALE — Among nursing homes across the state that have taken preventative measures to lessen the chances of residents’ exposure to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is Pioneer Place in Vale.
While the facility has not had any reported cases of the virus, administrators and staff are continuing the objective of making sure COVID-19 is kept out.
In a statement from the Board of Directors emailed from Chairman John Nalivka, gratitude was expressed to residents as well as the community for their patience as staff works to keep safeguards in place.
“Their attentiveness to this objective has so far been successful and our community’s Five Star facility has not had any cases of COVID-19,” the statement reads.
However, their efforts for the assisted living and skilled nursing facility are not over, he says.
“ … we want to remind everyone that the challenge to maintain a COVID-19-free status has not gone away and the staff must, with the community’s help, remain diligent until we can be assured that COVID-19 is behind us. We have all read of the dire circumstances experienced around the country when the virus got into nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The stories are heart-breaking for those older residents and family members who may not have even known or understood the impact of this virus on our older population.”
Preventative measures that have been implemented at Pioneer Place have included disallowing all visitors (unless it is an end-of-life situation); screening employees for COVID-19 (including taking temperatures); ensuring employees and visitors wear a surgical mask, and allowing visits through closed windows.
Tom Hathaway, CEO; Betsy Bates, assisted living administrator and their staff have put in “extra hard work” to ensure safeguards.
“But, just as important, help them to see this situation to a positive conclusion for Pioneer Place and the community of Vale by following all of the conditions, though seemingly harsh at times, that have been put in place to keep COVID-19 out of the facility,” reads the statement.
