ONTARIO — The Emergency Board of the Oregon Legislature has approved more than $30 million in emergency spending to address issues arising from the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 throughout the state, acting on 11 different items.
The Emergency Board acts on fiscal matters of the state when the Legislature is not meeting in regular session; it includes members from the House and Senate, with leaders from both bodies co-chairing the meeting.
In his opening remarks, Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, commented that the meeting was historic, as all participants were at their homes.
Although not a member of the committee, District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-the Dalles, said during a virtual town hall meeting, that he felt the board had wandered away from making fiscal decisions and gone into setting policy which is the purview of the Legislature, not the board.
He hoped that will not be continued the future, he said.
The 11 topics included adequate housing and rental assistance, business assistance, emergency housing for victims domestic and sexual violence, worker relief, long-term care for workers, virus testing training and hospital stabilization loans.
For example, $12 million was allocated for safe shelter and rental assistance for individuals who have have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and to help those who need safer housing.
The worker relief fund, $10 million, will provide money to workers not eligible for tradition unemployment insurance programs and who do not quality for jobless benefits because of immigration status.
Another $10 million was set aside to help small businesses with 25 employees or less that have been impacted by restrictions brought on by the pandemic and which have not received federal funding.
The $10 million being set aside for the worker relief fund will be administered by the Oregon Community Foundation to make payments to workers not eligible for payments from regular unemployment insurance programs.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, said his original proposal was to help those who are self-employed or are independent contractors, but another program will be helping them, so he wondered if the funding is still needed.
Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass, said there are still other workers who fit the required criteria.
Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said the worker relief fund is an act of compassion for those who have no other place to turn.
Ten of the 11 measures passed, except for the critical access hospital stabilization loan program, which was tabled, according to Findley.
