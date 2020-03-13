Board approves Student Investment Account; Adrian to get help with reading, mental health needs

ADRIAN — Adrian School District is one step closer to several hires that the district believes will be able to help the students of the district with reading scores and the mental health needs of the students after the School Board’s monthly meeting on Tuesday.
The School Board voted unanimously to approve the Student Investment Account plan that was put together by a tack force and presented on Tuesday night. The plan will dictate how the district utilizes the money that it gets from the Student Success Act.
The Student Success Act, signed by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on May 20, 2019 as Oregon House Bill 3427, is an investment of $1 billion in Oregon education every year. School districts around the state will get a portion of those funds.
Adrian School District is expecting to get $325,000. In order to receive their money, every school district in the state needs to put together an SIA plan, which needs to get the blessing of the school board before it can be submitted to the state.
The task force that put together the Adrian Student Investment Account used surveys of community members, parents, teachers and students and whittled the top five items that need to be addressed in the district:
1. Implement a response to intervention program at the K-5 level for both reading (with an emphasis on helping ELL and IEP students) and math in conjunction with the Adrian Math Consortium.
2. Update our Technology Lab.
3. Create a culture of safety, respect, responsibility and that support the emotional well-being of every student and staff member regardless of race, gender, language, or economic status; foster an environment of learning and growth for everyone on campus.
4. Create clear pathways and plans for all students to have a post-secondary plan, especially students of color, disability, or economic disadvantage.
5. Update key areas on campus as recommended by our safety committee and continue to implement our overall safety plan.
The first item on the list for Adrian’s SIA is to hire a full-time reading specialist for the elementary students. With a cost projection of $85,000, the reading teacher would specialize in working with students who need help with their reading, but do not qualify for an individual education plan (IEP).
The task force pointed out that reading was one of the top concerns from the community surveys.
The district is also looking to increase its special education department with a half-time special education consultant (projected at $45,000). Currently, Adrian School District’s special education department has a student to teacher ratio of 45 to one, which is nearly double of the optimum that the task force pointed out (25 to one).
The SIA will also increase the district’s currently employed half-time graduation specialist and behavior counselors to full-time positions. This will allow students access to both of these staff members every day.
According to the task force, increasing mental health opportunities was one of the top items that students of the district were asking for.
The last hire mentioned from the task force was hiring an innovation specialist, who could function as an administrator for all of the items outlined in the SIA. The innovation specialist (cost projected at $122,000) would also serve as a school administrator, who can take on some of the responsibilities of other staff members, allowing those staff members to engage in other activities that would benefit the school (e.g. ESL instruction), the SIA proposal reads.
“It does no good to hire people and add programs if you cannot implement with fidelity,” the presentation read.
Other items from the Adrian School District SIA include an updated reading and math curriculum ($8,500), reading and math professional development ($5,000), updating the technology lab ($10,500), and campus safety improvements ($19,500) like installing more safety cameras and vaping detectors.
The school board voted unanimously to pass the SIA proposal without any discussion on the items themselves (there was a little bit of discussion on the Student Success Act itself and the worry of it not lasting past three years).
Secondary items on the SIA, which can be worked toward with leftover money (if applicable) includes: purchasing Chromebooks for every student, further updates to the technology lab and updating the district website, among other items.
Other items
During the superintendent’s report, Adrian School District Superintendent Kevin Purnell said the current estimate for the budget in the 2020-2021 year looks like it could increase by $200,000. This estimate is based on enrollment in the district.
Adrian School District was also the recipient of a $125,000 career and technical education revitalization grant, that Purnell said will be added to the 2020-2021 budget.
While Adrian will be seeing a few of its numbers rising in the next year, there is a big question mark following the abrupt ending of the 2020 legislative session following the republican walkout.
Purnell said House Bill 4044 (a small rural schools grant) and the school dorms grant are both set to sunset in the summer without any discussion following the end of the legislative session. Both bills are currently helping fund Adrian School District.
The Adrian School Board also got an update on spring sports by Athletic Director Aimee Esplin. Esplin said there is currently a softball team this spring, which has 11 girls on it. There was also an inquiry about starting the baseball team back up next spring. Esplin said the school surveyed the eighth-11th graders (everyone eligible to play spring) and 18 boys said they would sign up to play baseball next spring.
