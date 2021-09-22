BLM seeks volunteers for National Public Lands Day

BLM's National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center features 4.2-miles of public trails, a segment of which is pictured here.

 Photo courtesy of BLM

BAKER CITY — As part of the 2021 National Public Lands Day celebration, the Bureau of Land Management’s National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is seeking volunteers to help improve visitor access to the site from 9 to 11 a.m. (PT) Saturday.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Center’s driveway entrance, 22267 OR-86. Work to be done includes cutting back overgrown vegetation, removing debris and site preparation for new non-motorized access gates.

Volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt plus a complimentary pass for entrance fees or day use fees when visiting a federal lands site. Water and snacks, gloves and tools will be provided. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and be prepared for a variety of weather conditions.

Department of Interior COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including social distancing. For those who are not fully vaccinated, masks are required in crowded outdoor spaces. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available.

For more information, phone (541) 523-1843; and leave a message if there is no answer.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands and brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help enhance America’s public lands.

The Center is just outside of Baker City, and features 4.2 miles of developed trails with interpretive signage and points of interest.

Tags

Load comments