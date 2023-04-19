Blackhawk to touch down at New Plymouth High on Thursday

Dustin Sneider, who is a senior at Fruitland High School, is in his second year of military training through the Idaho Army National Guard's Split Option Program. He will be joining representatives of the military branch for a career day at New Plymouth High School on Thursday, with the military members planning to arrive by Blackhawk helicopter at about 8:30 a.m. on the baseball field.

 Photo Courtesy Dustyn Sneider

NEW PLYMOUTH — Did you know that a high-school student can join the Idaho Army National Guard while they are still a junior at the age of 17? Those who attend the annual career at New Plymouth High School on Thursday can learn a lot more about the Split Option Program, as well as check out the inside of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter that is expected to touch down on the baseball field at about 8:30 a.m.; however a spokesman says anyone who wants to see the military bird land, should arrive at about 8 a.m. incase they touch down early.

Joining members of the Idaho Army National Guard who will be flying in for the event will be Dustyn Sneider, who is a senior at Fruitland High School this year. He joined the Split Option Program during his junior year.



Tags

Load comments