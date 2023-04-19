Blackhawk to touch down at New Plymouth High on Thursday

Dustin Sneider, who is a senior at Fruitland High School, is in his second year of military training through the Idaho Army National Guard's Split Option Program. He will be joining representatives of the military branch for a career day at New Plymouth High School on Thursday, with the military members planning to arrive by Blackhawk helicopter at about 8:30 a.m. on the baseball field.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Did you know that a high-school student can join the Idaho Army National Guard while they are still a junior at the age of 17? Those who attend the annual career at New Plymouth High School on Thursday can learn a lot more about the Split Option Program, as well as check out the inside of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter that is expected to touch down on the baseball field at about 8:30 a.m.; however a spokesman says anyone who wants to see the military bird land, should arrive at about 8 a.m. incase they touch down early.
Joining members of the Idaho Army National Guard who will be flying in for the event will be Dustyn Sneider, who is a senior at Fruitland High School this year. He joined the Split Option Program during his junior year.
To join the program, a youth must have parental sign-off in order to try to complete two years of basic military training before graduating high school. But the payoff doesn’t take two years, it comes right away, as those in the program are considered fully enlisted and are immediately eligible for the full benefits package of the regular Army, Sneider says.
The ways it works, is a youth enlists at age 17, then once a month spends a weekend on with a recruitment and retention company “just like regular National Guard.” Following the end of the junior school year, the youth will go on to basic training at one of four locations in the nation, then go back to high school their senior year. During that time they do monthly drills.
As such, an enlistee can go into advanced individual training as soon as they graduate.
That is just what Sneider is going to do, and his focus will be advanced combat medic training which he will do four about four months before coming home.
At that point, multiple doors will open, Sneider explained. He will them get to chose to continue on part-time with the Guard or find a full-time career. Since the Guard will help pay for his higher education, Sneider is aiming for the latter, including going to University of Idaho for a four year bachelor’s degree in medical science.
While in AIT, he also will do ROTC training and aims to be commissioned as a medical officer though a college course in Reserve Officer Training.
“And from there, I will figure it out,” he said, noting that he isn’t quite sure if he will go into med school or nursing.
He said the National Guard really set up youth for that kind of future, giving them an opportunity. While recruiters obviously want to increase numbers, they also are here because “they want to make sure people my age have a future.”
This includes the person who recruited Sneider, Staff Sgt. Ian Walker, who says his goal is always to take it a step further than just bringing people into the folds of the military family.
“The first appointment is to sit down and to understand what would that individual want to do in life,” Walker said. “They we discuss college, trade school or military occupation, and match them up and figure out how the Guard can benefit them.”
This includes getting them career-oriented through the Guard, including having the entity pay for college or trade school and graduating with no debts, then finishing military and graduating debt free with two different career opportunities.
“They can stay in the National Guard if they want to stay, or go straight into the civilian world and this gives them tons of options,” he said.
Walker started active duty and then to the guard, but it was after high school.
“If I were to redo it again, I would come in as a junior and get my college education paid for,” he said.
The Split Option Program puts those who join ahead of their peers as far as career readiness.
“They are a shiny star compared to all their peers,” he said.
Lifelong benefits don’t just include that of career head starts or health, they also include camaraderie.
“It’s a family, there’s no better place to be,” Walker said.
For Sneider, who joins a long line of family members in the military, it’s also about serving.
“This is my way of serving not just the community, but everyone I can, being in the medical field … benefitting the people around me is really the reason I got into medicine, because I want to help people.”
Until graduation, Sneider is focusing on his senior year, which includes taking part in theater, and playing the baritone saxophone with Fruitland High School’s Marching Band and Concert Band.
