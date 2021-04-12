WASHINGTON, D.C. – On April 8, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., led on a congressional letter, signed by nine House Republicans, urging the U.S. Department of Interior to immediately implement a federal rule previously published on Jan. 15, 2021, revising the designation of the critical habitat of the Northern Spotted Owl.
The rule was delayed by the Biden Administration on March 1, preventing it from going into effect on March 16, 2021. If implemented, the 2021 rule would better allow federal agencies to implement the NSO Recovery Plan. The plan calls for the use of active forest management tools to mitigate the risks of wildfire on 1.1 million acres of federal lands in the Pacific Northwest that were illegally designated as “critical habitat” by the Obama Administration (Weyerhaeuser v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service et al.).
“The 2021 designation aligns critical habitat for the NSO with a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court decision and with federal environmental law. It represents an opportunity to move past antiquated, ineffective habitat policies that have stymied critical federal forest restoration activities by focusing on the real threats to this species and its habitat, while supporting American jobs and rural communities across three Western states. Science and the law have changed since the NSO was listed 30 years ago, and [the Department of the Interior] needs to adapt to this as well,” the members wrote in the letter.
“The immediate implementation of this rule means we can sustainably manage a significant portion of our forests in a way that supports jobs in the Pacific Northwest and protects not just rural communities from wildfire but also the Northern Spotted Owl from a staggering level of habitat loss due to wildfire,” said Bentz, of Ontario.
“Representative Bentz is already proving to be a strong leader on species and land management – two major priorities for the Pacific Northwest,” said Congressional Western Caucus Chairman Dan Newhouse, R-Wash.
“The Northern Spotted Owl was listed as an Endangered Species more than 30 years ago. On the federal government’s watch, the population has severely declined, timber mills have gone out of business, and we have seen increased catastrophic wildfires that have burned up the owl’s habitat and harmed Western communities. … . The January 2021 rule should be issued without further delay,” said Representative Lauren Boebert R-Colo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.