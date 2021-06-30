Beat the heat: Origins Faith opens cooling shelter during weekdays

ONTARIO — While the New Hope Day Shelter, at 312 N.W. Second St., remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it still provides a variety of services to people in need, including those experiencing homelessness.
With the onset of triple-digit temperatures, the shelter has recently opened a cooling shelter. This provides a way for people to get out of the heat from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The shelter, is operated by Origins Faith Community.
Helping spread the word about the cooling shelter is Jose Felix, health specialist for the Malheur County Health Department. He said the health department goes to the shelter regularly to offers services, such as free testing for Hepatitis C and sexually transmitted diseases.
“We’re helping them get the word out,” he said in a phone interview this morning. “We were there yesterday, we had a mini-cooling shelter because it was super hot and we were doing some testing.”
He lauded the fact that meals and other services are being provided to those in need, too.
According to information posted online about outreach and initiative services offered by Origins Faith Community, the shelter is a needs-based service.
One hot, home-cooked meal is provided each weekday for anyone facing food insecurity. Additionally, appointments for showers may be scheduled during the meal service. Also offered is licensed mental health counseling, which may be available at no cost.
