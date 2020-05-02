ONTARIO — In times of crisis, lending a helping hand can mean financial survival for many. For Jeff Bailey, CEO of the Bank of Eastern Oregon, lending that helping hand has meant more than just making loans: It’s meant showing their customers much needed flexibility.
Bailey explained in an email on April 29 a few of the ways the bank has stepped up to help their business customers weather the crisis, be it through slowdowns in foot traffic or state shutdown orders.
“We have been able to work with customers in a variety of ways depending upon their own specific set of circumstances. There is really no cookie-cutter approach,” said Bailey. “Various steps may include: restructure of loan payments; forbearance on certain terms of repayment; possible interest only for a short period of time.”
Under the first round of of Small Business Association loans during the pandemic, the Bank has over 300 approvals across their market area.
Despite their ability to help business customers, Bailey said the bank has had to make sacrifices of its own.
“Banks are an essential service provider. We have implemented typical steps like social distancing steps just like most businesses. We have also controlled customer access to offices and branches [i.e. by appointment or through drive-thru facilities (where available)]. We also encourage use of technology resources.”
Bailey could not identify examples of businesses helped during the crisis for privacy reasons. He does, however, have this advice for business owners and consumers throughout Eastern Oregon:
“Utilize tools that are already in place, such as small business administration, local economic development agencies, etc. Also your local lender can help walk you through the process of various options available. Communication early on with your lender is crucial to finding workable solutions.”
