Baby Bank urges people in need to come back

Downstairs at Fruitland Church of the Brethren is the home of their monthly Baby Bank, where families can obtain clothing, playthings and baby formula for their children on the third Monday of each month for free. Clothing is sorted by age to help families find what they need. All items are laundered and mended prior to being offered.
FRUITLAND — Volunteers at a local church that helps provide free supplies — such as clothing, playthings and baby formula on the third Monday of each month — is urging families in need to come back in.
The Baby Bank at Fruitland Church of the Brethren was closed temporarily during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, since they reopened in 2020, fewer people have been coming in than usual, according to a recent email from volunteer Sherral Shoemaker.
“People may think we have closed because of COVID but we have remained open and have a lot of items,” she said. “We wash all the clothing and the stuffed toys.”
Although fewer people have been going there to get supplies, there have been lots of donations of items for newborn to ages 5. One supply that is in abundance is winter coats, Shoemaker said, adding that with the colder weather there also are winter clothes available now.
“We have blankets, shoes, diapers, baby equipment, socks, bibs, burp cloths, sheets, baby food, books, toys, strollers, and other items for babies,” she said. “We hope that people that need help will come back to get things they need.”
The Baby Bank is open on the third Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This coming week on Oct. 18, the Christmas room will be open. The room is a place where parents can pick out gifts for their children.
This includes stuffed toys, books, games, coloring crayon and coloring books, dolls, trucks, blocks and various other toys, according to Shoemaker.
The church is at 303 S. Minnesota Ave. For more information, call (208) 452-3356 or (208)-452-452-5920.
