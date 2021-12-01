NAMPA — Starting today, a Saltzer Health urgent care clinic in Nampa will begin offering COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment. The treatment is available by appointment only, seven days a week at the Saltzer North Nampa clinic, 9850 W. St. Luke’s Drive. Patients must be referred by a health care provider. Treatments are given at no cost to the patient, and health insurance isn’t required.
While the vaccine continues to be the most effective method for preventing hospitalizations from COVID-19, monoclonal antibody treatment could benefit Idahoans who have tested positive for the virus and are at risk for developing serious illness. Monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalization and death from COVID-19 if administered within 10 days of symptom onset to those who are considered at high risk for developing severe illness. The treatment is given as an IV infusion over 20 minutes, followed by a 1-hour observation period.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is recommended for people age 12 years and older who are at risk of progressing to severe disease or hospitalization due to COVID-19. Risk factors may include age (64 years or older), obesity; pregnancy; chronic kidney disease; diabetes; chronic lung disease; immunosuppressive disease; cardiovascular disease.
“While this treatment is not meant to replace vaccinations to prevent COVID, it has been proven as an effective treatment for COVID-infected patients to decrease hospitalization and death,” said Dr. John Kaiser, chief medical officer at Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company.
The treatment is authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration. Clinical trials showed monoclonal antibodies could reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 70%.
“Monoclonal antibody treatment will allow us to help people avoid hospitalization and reduce the disease burden in our community,” he said. “Saltzer Health is pleased to be able to minimize the impact of COVID on vulnerable patients and their families.”
The Saltzer Health mAb treatment center is operated under a contract with the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. A provider referral is required to receive treatment. Those without a primary care provider can contact Saltzer Health for an appointment at (208) 463-3000.
For those interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19, please note that only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for emergency use for those ages 5-16 and fully licensed for ages 16 and older. The Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are both authorized for emergency use in those 18-years and older. The CDC recommends all people 5 years and older get vaccinated against COVID-19, with booster shots recommended for eligible adults age 18 and older.
Making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment
Individuals who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19, can phone the Southwest District Health COVID-19 Call Center at (208) 455-5411. To find a pediatric vaccination location near you, contact your child’s pediatrician, your family doctor, Southwest District Health, or visit Vaccines.gov.
Inquiries about a mobile vaccination team available free of charge to businesses or events within Southwest District Health’s jurisdiction can be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center at (208) 455-5411.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.