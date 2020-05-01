ONTARIO — Three more lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 were reported by the Malheur County Health Department late Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Malheur County to 10, according to the department.
In a news release, Sarah Poe, director of the health department, said the three cases were confirmed from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. All three are self-isolating and recovering at home. Department nurses are in contact with the individuals and are “conducting extensive contact invesigations” to determine who they may been in contact with, and it has been determined that two of them have been close contact, it says.
There have been no hospitalizations yet in the county as a result of the virus, the report states.
“Both the short-term and long-term success of containing COVID-19 in Malheur County and our border communities hinges on every single resident adhering to the ‘Stay Home Save Lives’ order, Poe stated in the release, urging “the public to maintain social distancing, stay home unless absolutely necessary, and help fight the spread with proper hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces.
“If you do leave home, wear a cloth face covering when you will be around other people,” the report reads.
“The county will not be able to proceed with plans for reopening with a significant increase in cases,” Poe continued. “It is our responsibility to protect each other and take this seriously,”
Anyone with any symptoms of respiratory illness must stay home from work or all other activities for at least 72-hours after symptoms are gone, Poe says, and people who come in close contact with a positive case should also follow public health instruction, monitor for symptoms and reduce risk for transmitting the virus while asymptomatic.
“Increased community spread of COVID-19 can occur anywhere in Malheur County, at any time. If you are exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or loss of taste and smell, call a primary care provider first to discuss the next steps,” the release reads.
Due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic, health officials urge making physical and mental health a priority.
“This is an unusual situation with an unknown endpoint,” it states. “Increased stress and anxiety are likely.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
If you are living in fear, stay home. It’s time for us to get back to work and our lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.