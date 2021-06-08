BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday announced the award of a drinking water planning grant for $15,000 to Arrowhead Ranch Water Association, Inc. in Bonner County.

The funds will be used to prepare a drinking water facility plan and environmental review. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.

The total eligible cost of the project is $30,000. The remaining $15,000 will be funded by Arrowhead Ranch Water Association, Inc.

Arrowhead Ranch Water Association is the company which bottles Arrowhead water. According to its website, water is sourced from naturally occurring mountain springs in California, Colorado and Canada for communities in and west of the Rockies.

The information submitted by the Idaho DEQ regarding the facility in N. Idaho does not indicate where the water will be sourced from for that plant.

