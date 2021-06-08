BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday announced the award of a drinking water planning grant for $15,000 to Arrowhead Ranch Water Association, Inc. in Bonner County.
The funds will be used to prepare a drinking water facility plan and environmental review. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the water system’s deficiencies and identify necessary improvements.
The total eligible cost of the project is $30,000. The remaining $15,000 will be funded by Arrowhead Ranch Water Association, Inc.
Arrowhead Ranch Water Association is the company which bottles Arrowhead water. According to its website, water is sourced from naturally occurring mountain springs in California, Colorado and Canada for communities in and west of the Rockies.
The information submitted by the Idaho DEQ regarding the facility in N. Idaho does not indicate where the water will be sourced from for that plant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.