VALE — An email statement issued late Wednesday by Marea Hartwell, City Bookkeeper and Municipal Court Clerk for the City of Vale, made the announcement that the city was going to conduct business differently for the time being.
“As of March 19th, 2020 Vale City Hall will be closed to the public. The drop box for payments is placed outside of the front door to City Hall. Payments can be made over the phone by e-check, credit or debit card. To be ADA compliant, any person with a disability or elderly may come to the back door and ring the doorbell and we will come out and take payment.
“With any questions or concerns please contact us at (541) 473-3133. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement reads.
