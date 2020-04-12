WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A new day has dawned where many of us now conduct our businesses in very different ways. The newspaper industry is no exception and you will see some drastic, yet critical, changes required to provide the news and information you need.
COVID-19 has swept over our community like a tsunami – reaching and affecting us far and wide, from our health care to our schools, to our local economy and even our mission to provide local quality journalism.
Our model relies on revenues generated from local advertising and subscriptions. About 66% of the newspaper’s revenue comes from advertising with the balance coming from other services. A large portion of our advertisers are closed or not in a position to market themselves as they normally do right now due to the financial pressures COVID-19 has produced.
Our ability to provide quality local journalism and assist our advertisers in marketing themselves depends directly on our own financial health. But this is not business as usual; It won’t be for the foreseeable future. We are taking action to ensure we can continue to report what’s happening in our community and, especially now, the impacts of COVID-19. Our goal of being the most trusted source of news in the Western Treasure Valley has not changed.
Starting April 16, The Argus Observer will suspend the Thursday publication of our printed product. The physical paper will still be printed and distributed to subscribers on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. We are also excited to announce that we are making some changes to the Treasure Valley Reminder and it will now be delivered to all subscribers on Thursdays starting this week, for those who might miss the feel of newsprint in their hands.
Thursday Argus news coverage can be accessed through our website, argusobserver.com, smartphone app, and emailed newsletters. All of these digital channels are included as part of your current print subscription. Please follow the link to activate these important resources. Our app provides immediate notifications of important information and our e-newsletter offers a great preview of what content to look for that day.
Prior to this pandemic, we had been investing in our digital strategy to support this newspaper over the long term; digital is a reality of the world and this crisis has only showcased it even more so. We did not anticipate having to make changes so suddenly before coronavirus upended our lives. Most of our local businesses are in the same boat, having to change how they serve and operate in the community.
We count our blessings that we have a digital platform which allows us to continue sharing our hard work 24/7. We are committed to serve our community for the long term. This change will help us to do that.
We also want to thank our advertising supporters as well as our subscribers. If you are not a subscriber yet, we ask that you do subscribe by going online to argusobserver.com/subscribe.
Print readers who have not already registered to access content online are encouraged to call (541) 889-0616 or visit argusobserver.com. There is no additional charge to print subscribers for online access. We want you to get the full benefits of your subscription!
Thank you for your continued support of The Argus Observer. We will power through and continue to inform and help bind our community for generations to come.
STEPHANIE SPIESS is the publisher at The Argus Observer. She can be reached at (541) 823-4830 or by emailing stephanies@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.