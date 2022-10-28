VALE — The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Citizens Academy and is urging citizens to attend. The Citizen’s Academy will begin Nov. 14 and run for six weeks. The program meets once a week in the evening for two and a-half hours. The Academy also has one optional Saturday range day available during the six weeks.
The academy was developed by Sheriff’s Office staff in order to develop partnerships within the community and to educate the public on the services and programs provided by your Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
The Citizen’s Academy is a comprehensive program, allowing participants an opportunity to see and learn first-hand about daily operations of all divisions of the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office. Due to the large number of people interested in the program, and the amount of time and effort it takes to put on this course, we ask that applicants commit to attending the majority of the classes.
To sign up for the Citizen’s Academy, fill out the application in its entirety. The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office requires that all applicants submit to a criminal history and background check, prior to acceptance in the Citizens Academy program.
To apply, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 473-5126 and request an application or request one via emailing tjohnson@malheurco.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.