VALE — The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Citizens Academy and is urging citizens to attend. The Citizen’s Academy will begin Nov. 14 and run for six weeks. The program meets once a week in the evening for two and a-half hours. The Academy also has one optional Saturday range day available during the six weeks.

The academy was developed by Sheriff’s Office staff in order to develop partnerships within the community and to educate the public on the services and programs provided by your Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.



Tags

Load comments