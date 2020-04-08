Another local person tests positive for COVID-19

As of April 8, there have been nine people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Western Treasure Valley. This includes six individuals in Payette County; two in Malheur County and one in Washington County.

PAYETTE COUNTY — Another person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Payette County. Further information about the individual was not available by press time today.

Southwest District Health, the local health authority overseeing cases in Payette County along with other nearby counties, did release information on Tuesday afternoon about the person who was reported to have died from COVID-19.

The man was in his 50s, according to information from Katrina Williams. She said the man did have underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized.

It was not clear whether he died at the medical facility.

The agency is unable to identify the hospital, said Williams, who is the management assistant for the health authority.

In ongoing discussions with the health authority and local hospitals, Williams said “most hospitals have asked not to be identified.

