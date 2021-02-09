ONTARIO
A first-come, first-serve vaccine clinic will be offered by the Malheur County Health Department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, and individuals 80 and older will be eligible to get in line. According to the health department, there will be about 400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine distributed to those who show up and are part of phases 1a through 1b group 2.
“We are currently prioritizing the older adults in our community and will be scheduling a weekly opportunity for them to be vaccinated, as long as vaccine allocations continue,” MCHD Director Sarah Poe said in a news release.
The vaccinations do not cost, however, individuals with insurance are asked to bring those cards in order to bill administrative fees. Individuals receiving the vaccines must live or work in Malheur County.
Four Rivers Cultural Center will once again be hosting the testing site. Those who attend are urged to use the south entrance near the theater, which is accessible through the back parking lot between the center and the Weese Building at Treasure Valley Community College.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask, keep a safe social distance from others and be prepared to stand in line outside for a period of time. If standing is difficult, the health department urges attendees to bring someone to stand in their place while they wait in a vehicle for their turn.
A limited supply of wheelchairs will be available for use.
All Oregonians age 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination by March 1.
They will be followed by frontline workers and people with underlying health conditions.
