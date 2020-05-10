ONTARIO — The Ontario Municipal Airport is undergoing some changes with new projects on the horizon.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill during last City Council meeting in April asked City Manager Adam Brown to expound upon the changes that will be happening at the airport and about the funds that will be used to cover them.
The recently passed CARES Act included a $30,000 grant for the airport. This is in addition to $350,000 from the Federal Aviation Administration.
In an email on Thursday morning, Brown explained more about what’s happening in regard to the airport.
“The $350,000 allows us to do our taxiway and run-up apron this year instead of having to use next year’s funding to build the job. We previously were going to have to use two year’s of FAA money and thus the project got pushed back to next year. Now it will be built this year,” wrote Brown.
Brown said that the $30,000 from the CARES Act will be used for operations, this will allow the city to “get some other things done” using money from the General Fund.
Brown also discussed the Bureau of Land Management facility at the airport saying that $2.5 million will be coming from the BLM.
“The $2.5 million is coming from the Bureau of Land Management to create a new facility. They are standardizing all of their operation bases and so we hope to move the BLM base with that money,” he said.
The BLM currently has an Air Tanker Base in Ontario.
The Argus reached out to Larisa Bogardus, public affairs specialist for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, to find out more, including whether the new facility at the Ontario airport would mean pulling the helitack operation out of Vale, where it is currently located.
“There’s not a lot I can tell you at this point. We are negotiating with the airport for an added structure,” said Bogardus in a phone interview on Friday morning.
Indicating that there is a need for a facility large enough to house additional aircraft, she said that it’s the General Services Administration or GSA that “negotiates with the airport authorities.”
