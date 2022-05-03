VALE — This fire season is almost upon us. May is Wildfire Awareness Month and the time to prepare is now. The Vale District BLM Fire Management program is working with many local and state government offices and even local businesses to help spread the word regarding wildfire education, preparation, mitigation actions, and prevention to help keep our communities safe. Messaging and information is also being provided at the boat check station in Ontario by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, off-road vehicle dealers, gun and ammunition sales counters, even some restaurants. Together, we can help reduce the threat of wildfire in eastern Oregon.
As part of this effort, several locally owned coffee shops will also be helping spread the wildfire prevention message through the use of custom coffee cup sleeves, made with recycled material in the USA by another small business.
Fires started by people comprise 30% on average of the Vale District’s fires on BLM lands.
“Every fire starts small and typically begins with a spark. So, if we can reduce the number of sparks, we can potentially reduce the number of wildfires. We can’t prevent nature’s spark (lightning), but we can all certainly do our part to minimize or eliminate sparks created by human activities,” said Al Crouch, fire mitigations specialist with the Vale BLM.
Sparks that cause wildfires can be caused in various ways. Equipment, specifically motorized equipment, such as all types of vehicles including cars, trucks, ATVS, farm equipment, etc., are notorious for causing sparks and wildfires. Sparks also created by electricity and other equipment such as the grinding/ cutting/ welding of metal, rock strikes from chainsaws, farm implements and other heavy equipment, target shooting of metal or hard targets, trailers, and many others.
“Basically, any metal-on-metal or metal on rock confrontation that causes friction can result in heat transfer. The best thing we can do is to make sure equipment is maintained and operating properly and used in a safe and responsible manner,” Crouch says. “And if we can avoid higher risk activities during fire season that could cause a spark, such as fireworks, target shooting in dry grass, and debris burning (the number one human cause of wildfire in the State of Oregon), or a least mitigate the dangers, it will lower our risk of unwanted ignitions.”
You can do your part to help reduce the threat. To learn more about how to prevent wildfires, check out a video from the BLM online at https://bit.ly/BLM_fireprevention.
Anytime is a good time to mitigate hazards or make improvements around your home and property. But concerns over the wildfire threat grow with the onset of fire season and there is no better time than now to make positive proactive change. Visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website at www.firewise.org for more information of how to make your home and property more resistant to fire.
Additionally, on May 25 at 6 pm, the Vale District BLM and Oregon State University, in cooperation with Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, will be hosting a two-hour seminar. “Becoming Firewise — Fire Resistant Landscapes and Homes” to help educate any rural or city homeowner on how to reduce the risk of fire to their home and infrastructure. The seminar is free, but those attending should sign up online at https://tvccfirewise.eventbrite.com.
For more information on what you can do to lower a home’s risk to wildfire, you can contact the BLM office in Vale, your local fire department, the Malheur County Building Department in Nyssa, or check out the BLM’s video online at https://bit.ly/3LKXlpB.
It’s important to remember that fireworks, tracer and steel component ammunition, shooting metal targets, exploding targets, and other pyrotechnics are all prohibited during fire season on public lands. As wildfire conditions worsen, additional public use restrictions may be implemented.
For current fire restrictions on BLM managed lands in Oregon and Washington, visit https://www.blm.gov/orwafire.
