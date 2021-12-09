Agency issues winter storm watch for weekend; heavy mountain snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the area highlighted in blue on this map from Saturday through Monday, with heavy snow possible in mountain areas, which could see as much as 1 to 2 feet at the peaks.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Citizens in the Western Treasure Valley and those traveling throughout the region should be prepared for winter weather during the coming week. A significant storm is heading to the area with heavy snowfall possible in the mountains of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho, according to the National Weather Service.
Precipitation is likely to start today and Friday as snow in higher areas and rain in lower areas, changing to snow at all elevations on Saturday and back to rain in the lower valleys by Sunday.
By Tuesday, light snow is expected throughout the Treasure Valley.
According to the agency, which has issued a winter storm watch from Saturday morning to Monday morning the Weiser Basin, as well as the West Central and Boise mountains, the bulk of the snow in the mountains is expected Saturday to late Sunday. Snow totals below 6,000 feet could reach 5 to 9 inches, with 1 to 2 feet possible on the highest peaks. It is expected to snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
The storm is expected to to be accompanied by 35 mph wind that will cause drifting and reducer visibility, according to the Weather Service notice.
