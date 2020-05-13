ONTARIO — With social distancing being the new normal, places that were once considered to be regular locations for social gathering have had to alter their methods. The reason: to accommodate the new guidelines due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
One of those places is Veteran’s Advocates of Ore-Ida, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a place for veterans and active-duty personnel to get necessary information about services available to them and to just gather and spend time together.
Former Ontario Mayor Ron Verini, who is the president of Veterans Advocates, took time to explain to the Argus in a recent phone interview what some of these changes mean and how it impacts the organization.
“We’ve adjusted our operation,” said Verini.
He went on to describe how despite social distancing, there is still communication via telephone. Verini said that Tammy Bigelow, executive director for Veteran Advocates, takes calls in her home and then relays those messages to people within the organization who are best suited to assist.
“We are still servicing the community via email and telephone calls,” said Verini.
He also said that for those who veterans who require assistance in the form of food and other supplies, volunteers put together boxes of goods that can be picked up at the Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida location on West Idaho Ave.
“Occasionally we deliver to the homeless if they can’t get to our location,” explained Verini.
Going over some of the changes made at Veteran Advocates, Verini said social distancing is being encouraged and anyone entering the facility has to have their temperature taken.
Citing the advanced age of many of the veterans who visit the facility, Verini said that they are taking extra safety precautions.
“We’ll probably be the last to open!” said Verini.
He said that now that the community has had to face this pandemic, the staff of Veteran Advocates now takes into account people who may look healthy, but could be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19. Verini also said that the organization is being careful in allowing youth to interact directly with the older veterans out of an abundance of caution.
“We need to protect the people who protected us with their service to this country,” stated Verini.
