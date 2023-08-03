Additional mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus locally

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Oregon State University Veterinary Laboratory confirmed West Nile virus in two additional mosquito traps located between Vale and Ontario. This will bring the total of positive mosquito traps to seven for Malheur County in 2023.

Communities and individuals living in or spending significant time outdoors, particularly near irrigated land, waterways, standing water, and used tires—including those working in agriculture, such as migrant and seasonal farm workers—may be at increased risk of mosquito bites and related diseases.



Load comments