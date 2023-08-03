Additional mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus locally

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Oregon State University Veterinary Laboratory confirmed West Nile virus in two additional mosquito traps located between Vale and Ontario. This will bring the total of positive mosquito traps to seven for Malheur County in 2023.
Communities and individuals living in or spending significant time outdoors, particularly near irrigated land, waterways, standing water, and used tires—including those working in agriculture, such as migrant and seasonal farm workers—may be at increased risk of mosquito bites and related diseases.
It is important that you contact your health-care provider if you experience symptoms of fever, weakness, mental confusion. Neuroinvasive diseases is especially of concern to people 50 and older, people with immune-compromising conditions, and people with diabetes or high blood pressure. Health care providers can contact the Malheur County Health Department for information on West Nile virus testing.
Emilio DeBess, public health veterinarian offers these tips for protecting yourself against mosquitoes:
• Eliminate sources of standing water that are breeding grounds for mosquitoes, including watering troughs, bird baths, ornamental ponds, buckets, wading and swimming pools not in use, and old tires.
• When engaged in outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, protect yourself by using mosquito repellants containing DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus or Picardin, and follow the directions on the container.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants in mosquito-infested areas.
• Make sure screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.
The virus also affects wildlife and domesticated and farm animals. Horse owners should get their horses vaccinated for WNV. Horses with neurologic disease should be examined by a veterinarian. West Nile testing for animals is available through Oregon State University.
