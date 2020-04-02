Additional blood drive is planned

American Red Cross’s Lewis and Clark blood service region pack up after spending the day collecting blood donations at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Ontario in 2016. The entity is holding local blood drives throughout the month of April, with the first being in Payette on Tuesday.

 The Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE — The First Baptist Church in Payette will be holding a blood drive on April 7 from noon to 5 p.m.. Procedures are in place to support social distancing and temperatures will be taken at the door. Anyone with a temperature over 99.5 will not be allowed in to the drive.

The church is at 15 N. 10th St.

