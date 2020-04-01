NEW MEADOWS

Authorities are still looking for William Pearle James, following a confrontation with Adams County Sheriff’s deputies at New Meadows on a charge of attempted murder. 

The deputies were responding to a complaint that James was at his mother’s residence in violation of a restraining order, Sunday. 

After the officers pulled into the property, James reportedly began firing at the deputies from a barn. An off-duty, Idaho Fish and Game officer, who was in the area, came to their aid and engaged the suspect. 

Responding officers set up a perimeter around the property but were unable to locate the suspect, who is still at large. James faces the additional charges of assault with intent to commit serious felony, aggravated battery, assault or battery upon certain personnel.

