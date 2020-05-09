With the 2020 spring season being canceled in many states nationwide, thousands of seniors are unable to end their prep careers on the field, court or track. They will also miss out on Senior Day, where they are recognized by their peers, coaches and family members. Below is The Argus Observer’s Senior Day celebration for seniors, who submitted their own photo of choice and answered a few questions that were sent out to their athletic directors. Responses were edited for grammar and brevity. This week will be for Fruitland High School.

