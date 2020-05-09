With the 2020 spring season being canceled in many states nationwide, thousands of seniors are unable to end their prep careers on the field, court or track. They will also miss out on Senior Day, where they are recognized by their peers, coaches and family members. Below is The Argus Observer’s Senior Day celebration for seniors, who submitted their own photo of choice and answered a few questions that were sent out to their athletic directors. Responses were edited for grammar and brevity. This week will be for Fruitland High School.
Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now..
Most Popular
-
Burger BOOM!
-
F-15 flyover on Friday; health-care workers get nod from Air Force
-
Shelley Schulthies Goodfellow
-
New water trail now underway for City of Ontario
-
Students can go back to class: Payette High School opens doors for those who are struggling
-
Gov. Brown mulls May 15 reopening
-
N. Idaho man arrested in high speed chase involving multiple agencies
-
Elva Stella Fenn-Simpson
-
Marvin Dale Wilson
-
The show will go on
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.