Nyssa baseball seniors
Photo courtesy of Tracy Cleaver

With the 2020 spring season being canceled in many states nationwide, thousands of seniors are unable to end their prep careers on the field, court or track. They will also miss out on Senior Day, where they are reckognized by their peers, coaches and family members.

Below is The Argus Observer’s Senior Day celebration for seniors, who submitted their own photo of choice and answered a few questions that were sent out to their athletic directors. Responses were edited for grammar and brevity. The first school to be a part of the senior day is Nyssa High School.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

