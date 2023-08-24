Abatement districts launch ‘Drain the Rain’ campaign

An employee with Payette County's Mosquito Abatement District is setting up a gravid mosquito trap in August of 2016. Recent heavy rains have left a lot of standing water and have officials asking residents for help in identifying and eliminating those sources from their properties.

 Argus Observer, file

PAYETTE COUNTY — The recent monsoonal moisture that has inundated the Treasure Valley area has prompted officials in mosquito control programs around the region to urge citizens to remove standing rainwater from their properties to reduce transmission of West Nile virus or other diseases.

A joint news release on Thursday afternoon from multiple abatement programs, including Payette County Mosquito Abatement District, reminded citizens of the importance of emptying any containers or receptacles that may be holding water. The release states that anything that holds water for 7 days can produce mosquitoes. 



