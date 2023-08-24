Abatement districts launch ‘Drain the Rain’ campaign

An employee with Payette County's Mosquito Abatement District is setting up a gravid mosquito trap in August of 2016. Recent heavy rains have left a lot of standing water and have officials asking residents for help in identifying and eliminating those sources from their properties.
PAYETTE COUNTY — The recent monsoonal moisture that has inundated the Treasure Valley area has prompted officials in mosquito control programs around the region to urge citizens to remove standing rainwater from their properties to reduce transmission of West Nile virus or other diseases.
A joint news release on Thursday afternoon from multiple abatement programs, including Payette County Mosquito Abatement District, reminded citizens of the importance of emptying any containers or receptacles that may be holding water. The release states that anything that holds water for 7 days can produce mosquitoes.
“Mosquitoes can develop in as little water as the volume in a bottle cap. Old tires, plant water catch trays, child toys, wheelbarrows, buckets, clogged rain gutters, uncovered boats, and other water-holding items are all capable of producing the types of mosquitoes that transmit West Nile virus,” reads the release from Ada, Canyon, Gem and Payette counties.
The warmer temperatures that are following the rain will shorten the amount of time it takes for mosquitoes to go from larvae to adults. This can happen before water sources have been identified or treated and abatement district staff are not able to get to every water source.
“Therefore, resident assistance is requested,” the release reads.
People are asked to take some time over the next few days to find and remove standing water from their individual properties. This is the easiest way to eliminate them around the home, according to the release.
Draining standing water is the easiest and most effective way of eliminating mosquitoes around the home and in the backyard. Jim Lunders, director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, urges citizens to help “lessen the impact mosquitoes have in our neighborhoods.”
Nikki Harris, manager of Payette County’s program, encourages people to protect themselves from mosquito bites with a three-step method:
1. DRAIN any standing water on your property that may produce mosquitoes;
2. DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors; and
3. DEFEND yourself against mosquitoes by using an insect repellant.
In each of the aforementioned districts, employees are “finding and treating any standing water that is producing mosquitoes and making applications to control adult mosquitoes as needed.”
Furthermore, citizens with questions or in need of survey or treatment of water sources are urged to reach out to district officials which has mosquito control professionals available for those needs.
West Nile virus is a mosquito and bird disease. Animals and humans are incidentally infected when bitten by a female mosquito carrying the virus. At this time the virus has been identified in all four counties including confirmed human and equine cases in Canyon County.
