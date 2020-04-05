ONTARIO — Anyone looking for a little extra help, or maybe those looking to help out a little more, can look to a bright new box at the front of Red Apple Market Place in Ontario, which is the home of Ontario’s new Community Cupboard.
The Community Cupboard is intended for people to leave their extra non-perishables and other goods, so that those that need them can take them.
The project was started by Lindsay Grosvenor, a certified dietician who works for Valley Family Health Care. Grosvenor said the idea came from her seeing other projects, like blessing boxes, in the news as people need a little extra help.
Before moving to Valley Family, Grosvenor worked for Malheur County WIC Nutrition.
“I’ve seen the problems with low-income families who are just trying to make ends meet and get the right foods in their diet,” Grosvenor said. “And I’m worried about that even more-so now. There are people who are typically not worried about food who are worried now. And the food banks do a good job but they can’t always meet the need.”
The cupboard itself was made by Wes Allison, whose wife, Dianne, used to work with Grosvenor at the WIC office.
Jen Wettstein, Wes Allison’s daughter, and her children painted the cupboard and the whole project took them about two days. The handprints on the right side of the cupboard are the kids’ signatures.
Grosvenor said she wanted the box at Red Apple Market Place because the store has been helping the community since the beginning of the pandemic.
“They’re really doing an awesome job as a local store,” Grosvenor said. “They’ve been really awesome.”
As far as the addition of the cupboard, Red Apple co-owner Kimmie Serrano said it was a no-brainer.
“Red Apple Marketplace is pleased to be involved in another community service program,” said Serrano in an email to the Argus. “The introduction of the Community Cupboard is a great way for the amazing folks in our area to support each other.”
With the level of traffic that grocery stores have been getting, Grosvenor said she’s hopeful that the cupboard will fill up soon.
“We really want to make sure that people know it can get used,” Grosvenor said. “Then when they go shopping they buy a few extra things for the cupboard.”
“It’s a wonderful way to pay it forward especially in these very challenging times when so many are out of work,” added Serrano. “We are grateful and blessed to call this community home!”
The first patron of the Community Cupboard was Don Ristow, a local military veteran and a member of the Ontario Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5452. Ristow, who is a regular customer at Red Apple. He took a can of tuna from the cupboard.
