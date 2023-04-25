ONTARIO — First responders delivered their brother Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty, to his memorial service on Saturday. The procession began at the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College and wound up at the Nyssa High School, where thousands attended the ceremony.
Ahead of the procession, first responders visited each other while milling around their respective vehicles — many which were adorned with wreaths, flags, ribbons and pictures of Johnson or his end of watch date. That was April 15, 2023, when he was fatally shot responding to a call over a violent offender, who police ultimately found and arrested three days later.
Dealing with their first line-of-duty death
Candi Pollock, who is a full-time dispatcher for Malheur County and a volunteer firefighter for Nyssa Fire Department said the grief didn’t fully hit her until police captured the suspect.
“I didn’t realize how much I was focused on just catching him, and then once that was gone I felt like my chest got lighter, but then all I could think about was that three-two-zero is never going to be on my board again.”
She explained how there is a board in dispatch that shows first responders who are on shift at that time and their respective badge number.
Johnson’s badge number was 320.
Pollock didn’t know Johnson much, but knew him mostly as a voice over the radio, having started as a dispatcher in January and with the fire department in November after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy due to an injury.
Still law enforcement is a tight-knit community and the impact is felt by all.
“It’s almost a relief to know other people out there are struggling, too. That you’re not struggling alone,” she said, noting, “Some people struggle harder than others.”
Another dispatcher, Shelby Reece, of Nyssa, who never met Johnson explained how being a first responder means being part of a “huge brotherhood — we stick together.”
She said it was her first line-of-duty death and it had been sad and challenging, yet also amazing to see how everyone was coming together, including law enforcement officers from outside the Western Treasure Valley.
Reece, who is an EMT and firefighter for Nyssa and Parma said she and her mother had made two of the wreaths that were among many adorning the front of first responder vehicles.
She explained how being in a small community, a death like this impacts everyone.
“Everyone feels it. It was something so senseless, it should have never happened,” Reece said.
Not the first for some
For some first responders, Johnson’s was their first line-of-duty death. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for everyone.
This included Malheur County Sheriff Deputy JP Carey, who recently moved to the area from Washington.
For Carey, it was his second in 2 years. He said his comrade — Dan Rocha, of Everett, Washington — was killed in the line of duty. In fact, the person responsible for Rocha’s death was recently convicted and was sentenced on April 17 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“We’ll see how I do today,” Carey said.
Another person who has seen numerous in their law enforcement career is Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai. While it was the first since he’s been in Ontario, he said Johnson’s memorial service was definitely the seventh he’d been a part of.
When asked how he dealt with it, he mentioned that Oregon State Police has a very good team and some good processes, when it comes to critical incident response.
He said all of those who had responded to incidents surrounding Johnson were invited to attend one of two critical incident debriefings on Friday. Those meetings are voluntary and confidential and, as such, Iwai couldn’t even say how many attended.
The chief said it was ran by people trained in Critical Incident Stress Management, noting he is also trained in that. Also at the debriefing were a chaplain and counselor who is a qualified mental health professional, Iwai said.
When it comes to Ontario Police Department, he said everyone on his team has been impacted “in one way or another, whether covering shifts or responding.”
What onlookers were saying
The Argus also caught up with people who were watching the procession. There were citizens from every walk of life. This included those who didn’t know Johnson, such as the spring group of basic wildland firefighters at Treasure Valley Community College; those who did —including a past offender; and those who knew Rene Castro, the man accused of fatally shooting Johnson, but wanted to support the police.
Terry Bowers, of Ontario, has family members who are first responders. This includes a son, a nephew and his wife. She has heard about some of the calls they go in.
“And they are willing to put themselves in harm’s way to make sure that we are safe,” Bowers said, remarking how thankful she is for them.
That was the impetus to why she was paying her respects on Saturday.
“It just touches me to my core that these brave men and women put their lives on the line for us and to see the outpouring of respect and love,” Bowers said.
Katherine Garman, who came over from Payette to pay her respect said she has been involved in services for police officers due to her line of work at Schaffer Jensen Funeral Chapel. She noted such services are always “beautiful,” saying that she wanted to be at the procession to support the family and police officers.
“My heart breaks for this family, of course, that this has to happen to police officers,” she said.
Garman further noted that she supports members of law enforcement thoroughly, saying backing the police is the way to go, and any other notion is “ridiculous.”
“We need to stand with police,” she said. “They protect us. They watch over us,” she said.
Rodrigo Padilla was standing with Megan Smith watching the procession, with Padilla commenting that the action was “unfathomable,” and “not fair or right in any way.”
Smith noted how Castro, who has six children, had gotten mixed up in drugs, especially after he got out of prison in 2012.
“That’s what makes it so traumatic. It was just so senseless and so abrupt and took a life,” Padilla said, then added, about Castro: “He’s where he need to be. We are paying respects to the family.”
A past offender, Ron Reanier, who came to know Johnson when he was doing time at Snake River Correctional Institution was among those who removed his hat and held it over his heart throughout the procession. Afterward, though tears, he spoke of how he came to know him.
“I got the pleasure of meeting Johnson on the other side. He was a really stern, fair guy, who didn’t deserve this. It’s just terrible, nobody deserves that. It hits my heart,” said Reanier, commenting that he didn’t know what would cause somebody to take someone else’s life. “Johnson was a good guy, and had the biggest heart.”
