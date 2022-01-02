4 info sessions give glimpse into free online academy for K-12 students

Children in Kindergarten through 12th grade can enroll in a free online public charter school, Oregon Charter Academy, which has been operating for 17 years. There will be four informational sessions in January for those interested in learning more.

MILL CITY — On the heels of its recent Cognia School of Distinction award, Oregon Charter Academy is offering public info sessions for those interested in learning more about the public charter school in January. Free to Oregon K-12 students, the academy has been operating virtually for 17 years.

The sessions will take place over Zoom and will be on Jan. 6, Jan. 10, Jan. 18, and Jan. 26, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. local time. Caretakers can RSVP online at https://bit.ly/ORCA_events.

“An interactive presentation by teachers and administrators will explain how we combine twenty-first-century learning skills with a standards-based curriculum,” said Laura Dillon, Family Support Specialist, ORCA. “While getting an inside peek at what a ‘typical’ day looks like, caretakers will receive answers to their questions, meet other caretakers around the state and get to know more about our exciting programs, field trips, and dedicated teachers.”  

During the virtual sessions, staff will offer a preview of ORCA’s online user-friendly platform, an understanding of the curriculum and more information about the school’s unique programs and special services. Each session will conclude with an opportunity to ask questions and information on how to enroll.

