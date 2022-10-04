ONTARIO — Among the choices Ontario voters will see on their Nov. 8 General Election ballot is who will be the city’s next mayor. Three have thrown their hats into the race this year, including incumbent Mayor Riley Hill, Deborah K. Folden and Eddie Melendrez.
Melendrez currently serves on the City Council, with his term as a councilor set to expire in 2024. Should he win the mayoral race, the council would have to fill the vacated seat; however, if he does not win, he will keep his seat on the council through the end of his term.
In order to help voters make an informed decision, the newspaper urged candidates to participate in a question-and-answer with the newspaper. Answers follow, in alphabetical order by last name. Responses run as given, unless they were trimmed for length — any such responses are indicated with ellipses.
Riley J. Hill, 75
Occupation: Contractor/Builder/Developer
Volunteer experience: Founding member Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity, Past President Ontario Gun Club, Chairman Blessed Sacrament Finance Committee, Past Financial Secretary Knights of Columbus, Past President Ontario Executives Affiliates, Member Ontario Promise Committee, Malheur County Comprehensive Planning Committee, Eastern Oregon Workforce Board, Ontario City Budget & Public Works Committees
Political background: I have served on committees for the City of Ontario, held offices in many community organizations, and served as Mayor since 2018. I know how the legislative process works, have testified many times before legislative committees advocating for legislation and programs that impact Eastern Oregon, particularly Ontario, in a proactive way. In my business dealings, I have worked with the USDA, HUD, and multiple state agencies in three states. I have developed positive working relationships with state legislators, our U.S. Senators and Representative to Congress and I am in contact with them or their field representatives on a regular basis.
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
RH: Ontario, with its cultural diversity, generosity of the people, and beautiful landscape, is our home. It is a destination for shopping, recreation, and social gatherings. We are one of the poorest counties, however, the economic health of Ontario is in good shape. In the past 4 years we have added approximately 400 places to live, made major infrastructure improvements and many more are in the planning stages (i.e., Tator Tot River Trail, Snake River bridge). Using cannabis tax revenue, which may not always be available; we have paid nearly $8 million on our PERS obligation resulting in huge long-term savings for the city.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
RH: We are all concerned about crime, substance abuse/misuse, untreated mental illness. We also know homelessness often occurs simultaneously and requires a variety of services and support. We have programs in Ontario to address these issues. The services need to be strengthened through additional funding, community collaboration and coordination of services. I met with the Eastern Oregon Border Board; they want to explore funding a position to coordinate services. City staff is researching the cost of adding a police officer to the force. By law the city must provide a place for unhoused individuals to locate, we are working to find that location which can also be used as a place to access services. Currently, the city of Ontario spends more on police protection than the city collects in property taxes. Situational houselessness, substandard housing, and lack of available affordable housing are also issues for many. I will continue to work with all community services, city council, law enforcement, the District Attorney, the County, the court system, and the state to deal with these issues and use common sense to find innovative solutions to these problems that are not unique to Ontario.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
RH: I view the job of Mayor from an experienced business and family perspective, planning for the future, working to make Ontario a better place today and staying within the budget. I count on the citizens of Ontario to inform the city government and will continue to use my experience to make sound decisions.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
RH: No
Deborah K. Folden, 59
Occupation: I have owned and operated a collection agency called Advantage Financial Credit Service, Inc. for 29 years.
Volunteer experience: I have done volunteer work for Aiken School PTO. I have been president, vice president and treasurer, in the 1980s. I have assisted with soccer and football programs. I volunteered with a reading program at Aiken School. I was a Girl Scout Leader. I also served with the School District calendar committee.
Political background: I haven’t had prior political experience. I am very willing to learn and grow. I have worked closely with the court for 29 years. I have worked with the public. I understand laws, ordinances and finance.
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
DK: The beautification of downtown, the flowers, benches and soon added lampposts add a significance to the overall appearance. The Revitalization Commitee is doing a wonderful job. The parks and the Parks Committee have a master plan to help beautify Ontario as well and improve the ball parks. The recreation department has a plan for the Ontario Pool, Let’s Make Waves committee to make their main goal and to reopen the community pool. Ontario realizes we have a homeless situation. There are committees and ministries working alongside with Community in Action, working together for a solution. …
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
DK: My passion for running for mayor is to help find a solution for our homeless, mental health and drug crisis. I want to work with our city department heads to help make a safe community for our future generations. I want to restore faith in the community with principals and integrity toward our city government. I want to have city leadership and staff working together and not divided, for the better of the city and the community. Striving to keep Ontario a safe community. I would like to serve the community by getting involved and being part of the solution. I am committed to learn and perform my duties with the best of my ability. I am a strong believer in doing what is right to help lead us through our crime problems and infrastructure challenges. I will work hard by supporting the police and fire departments, they are essential for our safety. I will strive for a future for a brighter tomorrow with common sense solutions. I will be diligent and conscientious in working with city leadership to keep Ontario a community with abundant offerings dedicated to building a healthy, inclusive and welcoming city.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
DK: I want to restore community trust in our city government. I’m seeking office to be a purposeful leader by keeping our high qualified individuals in management positions. I will build positive working relations with our committees and our city government. I will address the issues with transportation, infrastructure, homeless and public safety.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
DK: No response provided
Eddie Melendrez, 39
Occupation: Community Organizer
Volunteer experience: 2020-2022 Ontario City Councilor; 2022 Story Time Reader; 2022 Malheur Works Mentor; 2022 Ontario Kiwanis Member; 2022 Community in Action Board Member; 2022 Four Rivers Community School Ambassador; 2022 Ontario School District Board of Directors; 2018 Ontario Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year; 2015-2019 Coach-Ontario Rec District; 2015-2019 Treasure Valley Boxing Club …
Political background: 2020-2022 Ontario City Council; 2021-2022 Parks Committee; 2021-2022 Diversity Advisory Committee; 2020-2022 Business/Home Loan Fund.
Only 5 months on council I was the only councilman to ask for decorum from the council chambers. One month later I was the only councilman to ask for another councilperson to resign. From day one I’ve supported the Police & Fire Training Center. I was opposed to City of Ontario funds invested into Moore Park owned by Mayor Hill. I supported more Marijuana Tax Revenue going to the opening of the Ontario Aquatic Center and one time capital projects. …
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
EM: What is going good for the city of Ontario is various housing projects going up, various business going up, and the paying down of our PERS (Public Employee Retirement System) debt with Marijuana Tax revenue. Before I moved to Ontario I saw the Aquatic Center shut down and heard the Library could go next because of our debt to PERS. Now we see that we are paying down that debt and freeing up our General Fund budget.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
EM: My three main concerns are Public Safety, Housing Solutions, Capital Projects. We have many things that Ontario is facing from crime, substance abuse, mental health, housing, to hopelessness. What we are seeing now is the lack of investment in our community years ago due to lack of revenue. I’d like to propose a Public Safety fee that could support Chief Iwai with two more full time police officers. That is key to preventing crime and truly supporting Law Enforcement. I be better partners with organizations already doing the work around our houseless population. We can no longer ignore what is happening. We can’t arrest or wish our way out of this issue. This issue is not a Community in Action, Origin’s Faith, or EOCIL issue, this is a city as a whole issue. City Council has ignored this issue for too long. June of 2023 we will need to have a humane Public Site for our houseless to rest otherwise Law Enforcement will not be able to legally move the houseless from Public Places anymore. Marijuana revenue is paying down our PERS debt. I’d continue down that path but set aside a percentage of the large payments into one time Capital Projects. …
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
EM: I am the best candidate for Ontario because I am the future. I have a vision to co-create an Ontario where all feel welcomed and proud to live in this great city. I come from a place of understanding and wanting to learn. I know how to lead and listen to others. …
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
EM: No
