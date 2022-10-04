WEB ONLY IMAGE

Ontario voters will see three candidates for mayor on their General Election ballots on Nov. 8. Candidates, pictured above from left, are incumbent Riley Hill, Deborah K. Folden and Eddie Melendrez. Melendrez' council term is not up until 2024; if not elected as mayor he will keep his seat. However, if elected as mayor, it will be up to the council to fill the vacancy.

ONTARIO — Among the choices Ontario voters will see on their Nov. 8 General Election ballot is who will be the city’s next mayor. Three have thrown their hats into the race this year, including incumbent Mayor Riley Hill, Deborah K. Folden and Eddie Melendrez.

Melendrez currently serves on the City Council, with his term as a councilor set to expire in 2024. Should he win the mayoral race, the council would have to fill the vacated seat; however, if he does not win, he will keep his seat on the council through the end of his term.

