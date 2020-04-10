VALE — “It’s been a long month,” said Vale School District Superintendent Alisha McBride during her report to the School Board on Wednesday night.
As the board met with the district leader and several school administrators in an open Zoom meeting, McBride reflected on how the last meeting of the Vale School Board took place just a month ago. A day after the meeting, the school district saw a massive change as schools were canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“That was on Wednesday, then on Thursday night they closed the schools,” she said.
Despite the major changes, school business continued, as district officials met via Zoom to get updates on what’s happening in Vale School District.
Bye bye old school
There’s nothing obstructing the view north of Vale Elementary School anymore, as the demolition of the old Vale Middle School is nearly complete. McBride said the demolition is currently expected to be completed by mid-May.
“The remnants are gone,” McBride said.
The demolition of the school will include putting down new grass to create a large multi-purpose lot where the school used to stand. Previously, McBride said the school is saving many of the old bricks from the school that can be used for prizes and future auction items.
The new Vale Middle School was opened at the start of the 2019-20 school year and sits behind Vale High School.
New kitchen
With the closure of schools state-wide, Vale High School’s kitchen project looks a little different now.
Originally, the abatement of the kitchen was to start right after spring break while food for the high school and middle school would be transported from the elementary school.
McBride said they are currently looking at April 15 as a starting date for the abatement of the high school kitchen.
The project will be completed as part of the bond that was passed in November 2016.
Well to be dug
McBride said the district is currently working to get quotes from well drillers for a new well at Willowcreek Elementary School. This would be to re-drill the existing one, which has tested positive for E. coli.
The E. coli present in the well was found in mid-September of 2019 and, since then, students and staff of Willowcreek had been using water dispensers in every room.
