3-day art camp, talent show begin Aug. 7

The marquee on the Rex Theater in Vale alerts passersby to the upcoming annual August Art Camp and Talent Show, an event that is put on every year by the Drexel H. Foundation at no cost to the community. The Art Camp is Monday through Wednesday with the Talent Show on Aug. 10.

 Holly Vandebogart | Argus Observer

VALE — Annual events, such county fairs, that signal the end of summer vacation are taking place throughout the Western Treasure Valley. This includes one event that has been happening every year in Vale since 1995: August Art Camp and Talent Show.

All ages are encouraged to participate in the talent show. The art camp workshops are geared toward performance and visual arts and are suitable for those ages 5 to 18. Youth are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they would like to. This all takes place at the Rex Theater, 240 A St. W.



