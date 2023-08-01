3-day art camp, talent show begin Aug. 7

The marquee on the Rex Theater in Vale alerts passersby to the upcoming annual August Art Camp and Talent Show, an event that is put on every year by the Drexel H. Foundation at no cost to the community. The Art Camp is Monday through Wednesday with the Talent Show on Aug. 10.
VALE — Annual events, such county fairs, that signal the end of summer vacation are taking place throughout the Western Treasure Valley. This includes one event that has been happening every year in Vale since 1995: August Art Camp and Talent Show.
All ages are encouraged to participate in the talent show. The art camp workshops are geared toward performance and visual arts and are suitable for those ages 5 to 18. Youth are encouraged to participate in as many activities as they would like to. This all takes place at the Rex Theater, 240 A St. W.
The four-day long offering kicks off Monday with three days of art camp workshops unfolding from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. There are at least three activities planned each day, ranging from such things as children’s theater and movie making; creating assortment of items including sun catchers and journals; and contributing to future public art including a mosaic for a future art center and creating and painting sheep.
Volunteers — especially high-schoolers — are urged to volunteer for the event. Those who do can earn free formal wear or be entered into a drawing for a refurbished bike.
The week wraps up with a family-friendly talent show on Thursday. There is no cost to enter. However, requirements include attendance at the dress-rehearsal on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. and pre-registration signed by a guardian for youth.
The talent show is divided into four age categories, including ages 4 to 11; ages 12 to 14; ages 15 to 19 and ages 20 and up.
The first-place winner in each category will get $100 cash, a trophy and prizes. In fact, all contestants get a sack filled with prizes, gift certificates and coupons.
