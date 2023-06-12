3 cities gear up to adopt ordinances related to homeless camping this week

MALHEUR COUNTY — City councils in Ontario and Nyssa and Vale all will consider adopting an ordinance and resolution this month related to the time, place and manner homeless people can camp or stay on public property. Of these, Ontario is aiming to designate an area on the far east side of the city for homeless people to go should they get kicked off city property.
The effort is underway by area municipalities, as well as the county, ahead of July 1, when new state rules will kick. Cities and counties without their own rules in place will have to follow state law.
At a public hearing at Malheur County Court on June 7, there were no proponents or opponents of the proposed county rule. Furthermore, nobody sent in any comments ahead of that hearing. A second hearing is expected for the county on June 21 at 9 a.m., at the top of the court’s regular weekly meeting.
During last week's meeting, County Attorney Stephanie Williams stated that the county’s ordinance that encompasses camping on county property will codify the county’s obligation under state law, and implements the Martin v. Boise case, settled by the Ninth Circuit Court.
“We cannot punish a person who is experiencing homelessness for sitting, lying and sleeping, when they have no place to go,” she said.
While counties are not required to build a shelter, Williams said “we should be building shelters for people experiencing homelessness.”
She said rather than focus on where a person can be, “we think it’s better to set out where the unhoused can not be.” This includes such areas as rights-of-way.
Additionally, Williams said there will be a policy in place about “how we are going to compassionately provide services and try to assist before we require them to move.”
She noted they were still waiting to see what Ontario does so the county ordinance closely mirrors that one. This was particularly important, Williams said, as the county has “quite a bit of property in Ontario city limits.”
ONTARIO
Ontario’s proposed ordinance, No. 2819-2023: TPM for Homelessness, comes with an ‘if unanimous’ statement, which means if the City Council unanimously agrees to adopt the ordinance Tuesday, it can be adopted on a second and final reading, by title only. As such, this week’s meeting might be the only chance public comments can be considered ahead of the council's decision.
Included in the ordinance are camping regulations and camping removal policy along with definitions and regulations.
According to the ordinance, camping will be prohibited on any city property from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., unless in a “city designated camping area.”
That designated area will be at 1142 S.E. 13th Avenue, a former gravel dump, according to City Manager Dan Cummings. That 2.8-acre site will be accessible via Southeast 13th Avenue, which is a gravel road, or by a footpath the city has cut in from Southeast Ninth Avenue. The area is immediately surrounded by residential areas.
Per the ordinance, the city can change or modify permissible camping locations from time to time.
There are dozens of rules for those who stay at the site. Among these: no building or placing of any wooden-type structures; no use of fire to keep warm; no accumulation or discarding of “garbage, debris, fecal matter, biohazardous, unsanitary or hazardous materials and/or other items of no apparent utility in a right-of-way.”
The ordinance also carves out rules for camping in vehicles in the city, stating that to do so on any street on which extended parking is prohibited is a violation of city code. For streets without those prohibitions, the time period may not be more than 24 hours in a 30-day period. Flames and fires “in, on and/or around vehicles” is prohibited, as is the dumping of gray or black water where not intended, including storm drains. Other rules include that the vehicle must be operable, have no materials stored outside while not loading or unloading and have no building or structures attached.
Those who violate the ordinance can face fees and fines from $35 to $250.
When it comes to campsite removal, the city will post notice 72 hours ahead of time. Those will be in English and Spanish at entrances that “can reasonably be identified.” It will include contact information about where their property will be stored for a minimum of 30 days after which it can be “disposed of or donated to” a nonprofit.
The rule will require law enforcement to alert local social service agencies that a notice has been posted, giving them the opportunity to do outreach before the campsite is moved.
NYSSA
The Nyssa City Council will consider a related ordinance and resolution during its meeting this week, which has been moved up to 7 p.m. tonight. Related information was not available as of press time.
It is at 14 S. Third St. Those unable to attend in person can phone in at +1 (206) 331-4836 PIN: 1815760#3; info: (541) 372-2264.
VALE
Vale City Council will also be considering new city code this week, with a related ordinance and resolution on the agenda, according to a city official.
An official there said ordinances typically have two readings before passage, but that the council can waive the second reading.
The meeting in Vale will begin at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 150 Longfellow St. N.
Those unable to attend in person, can also attend telephonically at (253) 215-8782 (meeting ID 225 421 4421; host key 048643); or by Zoom — download app first — at https://bit.ly/ValeCC_meetings).
For more information, phone (541) 473-3133.
