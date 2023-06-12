3 cities gear up to adopt ordinances related to homeless camping this week

A site proposed to be designated for homeless people to stay at is the home of a former gravel dump at 1142 S.E. 13th Ave., on the far east side of town alongside the outskirts of residential areas. It will be accessible via Southeast 13th Avenue, a gravel road, or by a footpath the city has cut in from Southeast Ninth Avenue, and as shown here is surrounded by "protected areas," in which camping is disallowed.

 City of Ontario

MALHEUR COUNTY — City councils in Ontario and Nyssa and Vale all will consider adopting an ordinance and resolution this month related to the time, place and manner homeless people can camp or stay on public property. Of these, Ontario is aiming to designate an area on the far east side of the city for homeless people to go should they get kicked off city property.

The effort is underway by area municipalities, as well as the county, ahead of July 1, when new state rules will kick. Cities and counties without their own rules in place will have to follow state law.



Tags

Load comments