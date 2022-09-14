Purchase Access

BAKER CITY — Motorists should expect nighttime delays of up to 20 minutes on Oregon Highway 86 (Baker-Copperfield Highway) for a couple of days this week — as early as today, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation on Monday.

The travel impacts will occur between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and are needed to accommodate a 16-foot-wide, 180-foot-long and 416,300-pound load on the route. The freight consists of transformer equipment moving along the highway from Baker City to the Brownlee Dam, on the Idaho side of the Snake River. Dates are tentatively schedule for Sept. 14 for initial transport to the dam and Sept. 17 for return trip of empty trailer.



