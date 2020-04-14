2 remind: Shelter was to be for winter

The site of Ontario’s temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project as seen on March 24.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The temporary pilot emergency homeless shelter project was a topic of discussion at Ontario’s City Council work session on Thursday. The discussion included public comments from Nichols Accounting Group, the business located across from the temporary shelter on Oregon Street.

In an email message sent out on Friday from Doug Lamm representing Nichols Accounting, he included the full transcript for the letter that was written to provide formal disagreement with an extension of the shelter project.

The letter was read on Nichols’ behalf by an attorney during the work session.

“By the way, it has always been referred to as a temporary winter shelter … not “temporary housing project.” That distinction is important for numerous reasons,” stated Lamm.

During the City Council work session, Mayor Riley Hill echoed a similar sentiment that this temporary shelter was to be intended as a winter shelter. He suggested that providing an extension might be interpreted as the city going back on its original agreement with the community.

Currently, no decision has been made regarding the future of the project.

Tags

Load comments