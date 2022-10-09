MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County voters will get their say on who will be the next state representative for House District 60 in the General Election on Nov. 8. In addition to Malheur County, the district includes Baker, Grant, Harney and part of Lake counties, where voters will also take part in the decision.
The House seat is currently held by Rep. Mark Owens, who was the sole candidate for the seat in May’s Primary Election. He won the Republican ticket and also has been nominated by the Independent Party; as such, his name will appear in both of those spots on the ballot. Owens has served as state representative for that seat since January 2020, when he was appointed by the governor to fill the seat and was elected in November 2020.
Most recently, the Progressive Party got another candidate on the ballot. Antonio Sunseri’s nomination has been affirmed for the General Election by the Oregon Secretary of State.
Sunseri is an employee of the Argus Observer.
The newspaper urged candidates in contested races to participate in a question-and-answer with the newspaper. Answers follow in alphabetical order by last name. Responses are printed as given, unless needing to be trimmed for length, which is indicated with ellipses.
Mark Owens, 52
Occupation: State Representative, Farmer, Small Business Owner
Volunteer experience: Crane School Board Member Harney Community-Based Water Planning Co-Convener;; Groundwater Advisory Committee; Harney County Watershed Council Chair of Sage Groundwater Advisory Committee, Former Harney County Planning Commissioner, Crane Cemetery Board
Political background: State Representative, House District 60; House Agriculture, Land Use and Water Committee, Vice Chair; House Education; House Human Services; House Energy and Environment; Joint and House Committee on Conduct – Alternate; Former Harney County Planning Commissioner, Crane School Board Member
Argus: What is going well for House District 60 and Oregon at this time?
MO: The greatest thing about District 60 is the people; the community is strong and vibrant even with all the struggles we’ve had. We have stayed resilient in face of hardships, political and physical, we have continued to support each other. We have a bright future maintaining our agriculture, ranching and small business. We have been successful bringing in important funding to our committees.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for District 60 and Oregon how do you propose to fix them?
MO: Our future is our kids and education is of upmost importance. We need to have educational choice so families can educate children. Competition among schools isn’t a bad thing. We are working on several legislative concepts to fix these issues. Ranching and Ag are facing water constraining environments, we need to maintain what we have to have a viable water and ag community. We need to maintain resources in a sustainable fashion to promote economic development in communities. We continue promote that the best decisions come from local communities—we need to partner with the state instead of the state dictating our needs.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
MO: I am thankful to have worked and served in this community for the last several decades developing relationships with small businesses, community organizations, members of the agricultural industry, environmental groups, public safety advocates, and others in and across Oregon to make sure each citizen in House District 60 has a voice.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
MO: No.
Antonio Jacob Sunseri, 23
Occupation: Printing Press Operator
Volunteer experience: I am not yet formally associated with any volunteer groups. I will join the Kiwanis Club of Ontario Oregon soon and started attending their meetings earlier in the summer.
Political background: I had no political background or experience before asking for the Oregon Progressive Party’s nomination to run in House District 60 in 2022. I do not expect to win this race, but I believe it is crucial to our democratic process that the voters have more than one option in every election; 8 out of 60 of the other districts are unopposed this year. I am the youngest candidate for the Oregon State Legislature in this election. For more information about the Oregon Progressive Party, visit “www.progparty.org”
Argus: What is going well for House District 60 and Oregon at this time?
AS: Not much is going well for House District 60. People here are left out of decision-making in Salem, motivating 5 of the counties in this district to vote to move to Idaho. We are facing serious desertification, drought, & water sustainability problems in Southeast Oregon.
Oregon is also falling behind in education, largely due to the massive setback Covid-19 lockdowns had on education, so the State is lowering graduation standards, and failing the next generation, instead of investing more into their education.
Oregon also currently has the 4th highest rate of income taxes on people living at or near the poverty level.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for District 60 and Oregon how do you propose to fix them?
AS: I am a member of the Progressive Party because they support a Progressive tax rate, which would alleviate the tax burden on the largely lower and middle-class population of this district.
Oregon has to invest more in k-12 education than they currently are.
We need better forest and rangeland management, in many cases that means having more grazing, not less. This would help prevent forest & range fires that are extremely costly to state agencies, the environment, and communities that experience wildfires.
Oregon should invest in creating a State Bank, like in North Dakota, that is ran by the Treasury and invests money into Oregon jobs and state & local projects, like “Ontario Promise.” When we invest our money into Wall Street instead of into Oregonians, we are letting ourselves get ripped off.
Oregon needs to improve and create more resources in rural areas for drug treatment, and designating more funding for law enforcement agencies to be able to address the issues.
I am personally against measure 114, which would put a huge burden on small police departments and make it harder for marginalized people to legally acquire/own a firearm.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
AS: I believe that as a Progressive third party candidate, who would caucus with the majority if elected, I would be able to receive more committee placements, allowing Southeast Oregon to have a slightly louder voice in a legislature that is largely dominated by liberal representatives from big cities.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
AS: No, I have not.
