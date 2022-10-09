Oregon House District 60

House District 60 currently includes Baker, Grant, Harney, Malheur and part of Lake counties. Elections in 2022 will use the new district lines with those elected taking their seats in January of 2023. Legislators ​will continue to serve constituents in the current respective districts through 2022. The new boundaries for District 60 are reflected in the bright blue outline in the lower right hand corner of the map. 

MALHEUR COUNTY — Malheur County voters will get their say on who will be the next state representative for House District 60 in the General Election on Nov. 8. In addition to Malheur County, the district includes Baker, Grant, Harney and part of Lake counties, where voters will also take part in the decision.

The House seat is currently held by Rep. Mark Owens, who was the sole candidate for the seat in May’s Primary Election. He won the Republican ticket and also has been nominated by the Independent Party; as such, his name will appear in both of those spots on the ballot. Owens has served as state representative for that seat since January 2020, when he was appointed by the governor to fill the seat and was elected in November 2020.

Mark Owens

Mark Owens
Antonio Jacob Sunseri

Antonio Jacob Sunseri


Tags

Load comments