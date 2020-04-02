WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — According to information from Southwest District Health this morning, there are two more cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Payette County.

A request for more information about the new cases, including age and health conditions, was not returned by the health district by press time.

These are the third and fourth cases in the Western Treasure Valley.

The first positive test was in Payette County where a woman tested positive on March 24; she quarantined at home. She works for an Ontario-based construction company.

The second positive test reported was by the Malheur County Health Department on March 29 and was a man in his 20s. He was not hospitalized at the time the health department sent out a news release, but was quarantined at home and recovering.

It has not been mentioned whether any of the cases are thought to be connected.

To date, no cases have been reported in Washington County.

