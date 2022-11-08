PORTLAND — Oregon Humanities announces that its Humanity in Perspective program, which offers free community-centered college courses to Oregon adults living on low incomes and facing barriers to their education, is now open to registration for two courses to be held in winter and spring 2023.
Courses are open to adults aged 18 and over who do not already have a four-year degree and who are living on low incomes and/or facing barriers to continuing their education. No high school diploma, G.E.D. or proof of legal residence is required.
Since 2001, the HIP program has provided opportunities for hundreds of Oregonians to earn free transferable college credits while participating in a supportive learning community.
“Some people [join HIP] because they want to go to college, and they see this as a good way to get a foot in the door and earn free credits while they’re at it. Other people join because they want to learn with other thoughtful people about the world we live in and what it means to be human,” said Rozzell Medina, HIP program manager and lead instructor. “Whatever the case, there’s room in these courses for diverse interests, perspectives and motivations.”
The Winter 2023 three-credit course will take place online via Zoom and explore the intersections of art, protest, and the public humanities; qualifying participants living in or near Oregon are encouraged to register. The Spring 2023 three-credit course will take place in Oregon Humanities’ downtown Portland office and focus on creativity and collective movements for social change. Participants may register for one or both courses, and early registration is encouraged.
Those who complete the course will earn a certificate and three transferable semester credits from Bard College. There is no tuition or fees required; and all readings are provided. Bus tickets, technological assistance, childcare reimbursements, and mentorship are also available to support student success.
Humanity in Perspective is currently offered in partnership with Bard College and Portland State University’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is part of the national network of Clemente Courses in the Humanities. To learn more about the program and register for upcoming courses, visit oregonhumanities.org.
