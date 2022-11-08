PORTLAND — Oregon Humanities announces that its Humanity in Perspective program, which offers free community-centered college courses to Oregon adults living on low incomes and facing barriers to their education, is now open to registration for two courses to be held in winter and spring 2023.

Courses are open to adults aged 18 and over who do not already have a four-year degree and who are living on low incomes and/or facing barriers to continuing their education. No high school diploma, G.E.D. or proof of legal residence is required.



