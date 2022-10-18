The information that follows is from a news release from Oregon State Police, received on Oct. 18, 2022 at 1:50 p.m.
MALHEUR COUNTY — On Saturday at about 11:13 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 378.
Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Freightliner towing a flatbed trailer, operated by Akbar Tanai, 32, of San Antonio, Texas, was rear-ended by a blue Jeep Liberty, operated by Eric Torres Santana, 29, of Caldwell, as they traveled in the slow lane. After the initial collision the Freightliner pulled to the right shoulder and the Jeep came to rest within the fast lane. A black Honda Fit, operated by Tracy Haws, 48, of Nampa, was traveling west in the fast lane and subsequently struck the Jeep Liberty.
Eric Torres Santana and his passenger, Noel Alejandro Santana Dominguez, 20, of Caldwell, were ejected from the Jeep. Torres Santana sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Santana Dominguez was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased. Haws received critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Tanai was uninjured.
I-84 was affected for approximately four hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.
OSP was assisted by Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire Department, Treasure Valley Paramedics and Oregon Department of Transportation.
"In addition, multiple good Samaritans assisted on the scene and OSP would like to thank them for their efforts," reads the release.
OSP is still working to notify next of kin on a separate crash that occurred Sunday night on Highway 20/26. As such, no further information on that incident is available at this time.
