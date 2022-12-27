Editor's note: This article has been updated since the original version was posted at 1:46 p.m. Dec. 27, 2022.
ONTARIO — A young woman who jumped off the Snake River Bridge near Walmart, landing into the river below on Monday night, was rescued and is safe, according to a brief update from Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff on Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple agencies responded, including Ontario and Fruitland Police Department, Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Payette County Paramedics and New Plymouth and Payette rural fire departments.
According to information from Sheriff Andy Creech, his department took a call from Malheur County advising that there was a woman on the bridge, who was wanting to jump. The bridge spans the Snake River and joins Idaho Avenue in Ontario with Northwest 16th Street in Fruitland.
Creech said that Payette and New Plymouth rural fire departments used a raft to rescue the woman, who is said to be an 18-year-old Illinois resident.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to additional information from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, after receiving the call Ontario and Fruitland officers arrived at the bridge shortly after 8 p.m.
They were told the woman had jumped off the side near Idaho and left her cellphone behind, he said.
“Officers could hear screaming from the water but could not see anything due to the fog,” wrote Iwai in an email Tuesday afternoon. “OPD yelled for her to swim to the bank, and Idaho Officers began walking north on the Idaho side next to the river. OPD requested the county’s boat but were told they couldn’t launch due to the boat not having a light. Idaho agencies were also unable to launch their boats. OPD requested rafts and throw ropes but due to the distance she had traveled, throw ropes wouldn’t be long enough.”
Iwai said one of his officers was informed that the woman made it to shore and Idaho officers were near here, but she was unable to hike back to the road due to her conditions.
The rural fire departments ended up bringing a raft and developing a plan to access a residential backyard to pull her up the bank.
“At this point our graveyard staff checked in service, and Officer [Sam] D’Addabbo assisted Idaho Agencies with a raft."
In a phone call with Huff this afternoon, he explained the reason Fruitland took the primary call is that the bridge is technically in Payette County and they were the closest responding agency.
He said the situation changed as soon as officers arrived, where the woman was “there one moment and basically gone the next.”
Officers were able to get her to the bank and extract her and get her up to the medics where ultimately they ended up saving her, according to Huff. He said the water is still pretty deep in that area, and he understood the extend of her injuries to be “close to hypothermic.”
The woman would be assisted for her physical and mental well-being, Huff said, which would likely involve help from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Region 3 Mental Health Center.
He said it was a horrible situation for responding officers to be. In addition to low visibility, they had to scramble down the river banks, which have heavy foliage covered in snow that was topped off with freezing rain that night.
The chief said fortunately, other than uniforms being torn up, there were no injuries.
“They did a great job, I’m super happy and proud of them,” Huff said.
