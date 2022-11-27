If you test positive for COVID-19 and have difficulty getting a prescription for the antivirals Paxlovid or Lagevrio (molnupiravir), a new free telehealth (remote) service may help. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has partnered with Color Health, Inc. to offer online or telephone support to get COVID-19 antivirals to eligible people within 24-48 hours, regardless of health insurance status, at no cost.

“These medicines can help prevent severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and even death,” said Andrea Lara, M.D., M.P.H., at OHA. “They should be available for free for anyone who needs them, whether or not the person has health insurance.”



