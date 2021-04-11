BOISE — In response to the Idaho House passage of SB1110, the bill that will place a severe restriction on Idaho’s ballot initiative process, former Justice Jim Jones held a short press conference this afternoon in front of the Office of the Governor and delivered 16,000 petition signatures asking the Governor to veto the bill.
“People are concerned about Senate Bill 1110, which will make it almost impossible to get an initiative or referendum on the ballot,” former Justice Jones said.
Jones spoke on the strong public opposition to the bill, pointing to the 16,000 petition signatures he carried that call on Governor Brad Little to veto SB1110. Jones pointed out that the signatures are by Idahoans from both rural and urban areas across the state from over 200 towns.
“It’s not a fight between the rural voters and the urban voters,” Jones said. “It’s a fight between the people and the lobbyists. We want the Governor to veto this legislation.”
Following his speech, he delivered the signatures to the Office of the Governor.
Idaho’s ballot initiative is an important constitutional right that should be protected - not hindered. The ballot initiative process gives Idahoans the right to vote directly on issues they care about. SB1110 is a dangerous attack on this constitutional right, and raising the requirement will allow only wealthy, special interest groups in securing enough signatures to get an initiative on the ballot.
Voters can use the ballot initiative process as a safeguard against laws that oppress Idahoans, a legislature in the pocket of powerful interests, or politicians who refuse to act on behalf of the people. Undermining Idahoans’ ability to participate in this process undermines our ability to fight against special interests and corrupt politicians. Governor Brad Little has an obligation to defend and protect Idahoans’ constitutional rights.
