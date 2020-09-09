Food pantry reopens second site which has been closed since March

The Next Chapter Food Pantry’s St. Matthew’s site, as seen on March 17. This site is switching to pre-boxed pickup of food supplies during the COVID outbreak, while their First Christian site is temporarily shuttered.

 Photo by Corey Evan | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

The Ontario Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden has two food pantry service sites, St. Matthews Episcopal Church and the First Christian Church. Since the COVID pandemic crisis began in March, the First Christian site has been closed and the hours reduced at the St. Matthews site to Tuesdays from noon to 2pm. The former shopping style for clients became curbside service to reduce contact between volunteers and clients.

After much reconfiguring, the First Christian site is now ready for reopening to curbside, walk up service only. The First Christian site will now be open on Thursdays only, noon to 2 p.m.. The pantry board of directors expect services to continue in this manner indefinitely to keep volunteers and clients safely distanced.

Boxes of dry product are filled prior to our pantry shift then during the hours of service perishable foods are added to the outgoing product for clients to pick up.

To ensure client and volunteer safety through our drive thru services, clients are asked to stay in their vehicles until carts are placed beside their vehicle and volunteers have backed away from the cart. Walk up service is also provided for those on foot or bicycle. Product is placed on tables while clients wait at a safe distance. Once volunteers have placed product on the table, clients may move forward and retrieve their food boxes for the day. Next Chapter services are available for Oregon residents only with the guidelines coming from the Oregon Food Bank. Clients must have a current Link2Feed client card or bring documentation with proof of current Oregon residency (i.e.mail, identification, driver’s license, lease agreement, etc.)

For more information, contact Nora Bean, pantry manager at (541) 889-8140.

