BOISE — FlixBus, North America's fastest-growing intercity bus service, is expanding to Idaho for the first time in the company’s history with the launch of a new line between Portland and Boise, with daily service between the two cities.
FlixBus’s new Portland-Boise line represents a significant expansion of service to the state of Oregon and the northwestern U.S. with new service to Oregon destinations like Hood River, The Dalles, Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Baker City, as well as new service to Nampa and Boise.
This new route will run one trip in each direction daily. Portland-bound trips will depart from the Flying J Travel Plaza in Boise at 8 a.m. with stops in Nampa (8:30 a.m.), Ontario (9:15 a.m.), Baker City (9:45 a.m.), La Grande (11:10 a.m.), Pendleton (12:15 p.m.), Hermiston (1:15 p.m.), The Dalles (4:10 p.m.), and Hood River (4:45 p.m.) before arriving in Portland by 5:55 p.m.
Boise-bound trips will depart daily from Portland at 9:50 a.m. with stops in Hood River (10:55 p.m.), The Dalles (11:20 a.m.), Hermiston (1:15 p.m.), Pendleton (3:00 p.m.), La Grande (4:10 p.m.), Baker City (5:00 p.m.), Ontario (8:00 p.m.), Nampa (9:25 p.m.) and arriving in Boise by approximately 9:55 p.m.
Tickets start as low as $61.99 for Portland-Boise trips and are now available at FlixBus.com or the FlixBus app, and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
FlixBus Driven by Local Bus Partners: MTR Western
The entire FlixBus network comprises local bus partners, many of which are family-owned. Riding with FlixBus means customers are helping to support these local businesses and play a part in giving back to the community that these partners serve. This new Portland-Boise line will be run by Portland-based MTR Western, who trusts in FlixBus' technological expertise in pricing, marketing and sales, route intelligence, quality management and continuous product expansion.
Additionally, riders can take advantage of free WiFi and power outlets onboard, select my seat/travel neighbor-free options (for a small fee), first stored bag travels free and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.