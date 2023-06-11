BOISE — FlixBus, North America's fastest-growing intercity bus service, is expanding to Idaho for the first time in the company’s history with the launch of a new line between Portland and Boise, with daily service between the two cities.

FlixBus’s new Portland-Boise line represents a significant expansion of service to the state of Oregon and the northwestern U.S. with new service to Oregon destinations like Hood River, The Dalles, Hermiston, Pendleton, La Grande, Baker City, as well as new service to Nampa and Boise.



