CALDWELL --- Southwest District Health has reported the first Gem County novel coronavirus COVID-19-related death in a female in her 80s with underlying health complications. The regional health authority is also reporting the first Owyhee County COVID-19-related death in a male in his 80s who had been hospitalized. No further information will be released.
To date, the six-county region served by Southwest District Health has seen a total of 51 deaths.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those impacted by these recent COVID-19 deaths,” said District Director Nikki Zogg.
The health authority urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings in public places where social distancing is hard to maintain, washing hands often, staying home when sick, and regularly sanitizing often touched surfaces.
Questions may be directed to the SWDH COVID-19 Call Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (208) 455-5411.
Please refer to https://phd3.idaho.gov/coronavirus for the latest local numbers and data and https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ for statewide information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.