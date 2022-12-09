Family works on synchronized Christmas light display for months

All of the lights used in the Grenz Family Christmas light display are LED lights, some of which can be programmed to be any color on the spectrum. The lights are synced up to 8 songs, which passersby can listen to while enjoying the show. And, those who stop by tonight are in for a special treat with the hosts: cocoa and cookies by the campfire.
ONTARIO — One of his favorite memories growing up was when his parents would gather the family up in the vehicle and drive around on a dark winter night to see the various Christmas light displays around their community.
“Of course, they weren’t synced to music then, but that is one of my favorite memories — and I like to be able to help provide that for other families,” says Travis Grenz.
For the second time in recent years, the Ontario man and his family have built a light display that could turn Clark Griswold green with envy. And while the famous fictional character from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” would have spent a pretty penny keeping his thousands of lights on for a month back in the 1980s when the movie was released, the Grenz family display is friendlier on the budget, featuring thousands of LED lights. Some of them are RGB LED lights, which can be programed to change any color of the spectrum. Those are included in some of the new features added to this year’s display.
“My kids have helped a lot and this year, and we’ve added quite a few improvements,” he said.
This includes candy canes, driveway arches and “leaping” arches, in which the light rapidly travels from one end of an arc to another. Also new is the uniform orientation of the lights on the house. The setup this year is colorful patchwork of squares with all the lights facing neatly in the same direction. Grenz said he used some light clip strips to get them lined up, helping to make the display “look more professional.”
For the past two months, Grenz and his children have been working on weekends and evenings to set up the colorful wonderland. It’s been two years since the last time they did this, as the family had moved to Texas for some time. They are back now in the same Ontario neighborhood, but in a slightly different location, in the 1900 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue.
The display is open nightly from 5:30 to 11 p.m. through the first week of January.
The lights are choreographed to eight songs, Grenz said. Passersby can hear the music the lights are dancing to on a radio at 94.5 FM or on a mobile device at https://grnz.miip.mobi/.
Those who go by tonight are invited to stop by for a special treat from the hosts: cocoa and cookies by the campfire. Grenz said they offered the same on Dec. 3, advertising the opportunity in the Winter Wonderland Parade. About 50 people show up to take advantage of that.
Grenz said he still carries on the family tradition of going on a drive to see the various light displays. His family does that at least once per season, going “all the way out to Boise to see some of the synchronized displays” put on by residents there. Many of those — including the Grenzes and another in Ontario and another in Payette — are featured on a Facebook page dubbed Boise Christmas Lights, which is also a dot-org website. A map provides information on where to find these and other types of holiday displays.
Grenz said he is hopeful the display can help add to the merriment of the season, which is always. backdropped by longer nights.
“I just hope that everyone has a happy Christmas and that we can bring some cheer to some dark times,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.