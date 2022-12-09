Family works on synchronized Christmas light display for months

All of the lights used in the Grenz Family Christmas light display are LED lights, some of which can be programmed to be any color on the spectrum. The lights are synced up to 8 songs, which passersby can listen to while enjoying the show. And, those who stop by tonight are in for a special treat with the hosts: cocoa and cookies by the campfire.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — One of his favorite memories growing up was when his parents would gather the family up in the vehicle and drive around on a dark winter night to see the various Christmas light displays around their community.

“Of course, they weren’t synced to music then, but that is one of my favorite memories — and I like to be able to help provide that for other families,” says Travis Grenz.



