Families learn about aviation during literacy walk with hands-on STEM activities at Ontario Municipal Airport

ONTARIO — “Would you like to fly in something like that?”
Considering the question, Asher Judson, of Fruitland, leaned forward to peer through the blue window on the cockpit of a glider that was inside a hangar at the Ontario Municipal Airport on Thursday. He and his brother, Ellis, looked inside with wide toddler eyes, having been lifted up by their parents, Melissa and Drew Judson.
The Judsons were among dozens of families who attended a literacy walk at the airport on Thursday evening. The event incorporated hands-on STEM activities along with education about aviation.
All of this was tied together with an overarching theme of Cash Troyer, and a children’s book penned about aviation told through the boy’s voice by his mother, Toiresa Frazier in 2021. Free copies of the book, “Cash’s Flight Plans & Adventures,” were given out to all the children who attended the event on Thursday.
Cash died tragically with his brother in 2018, while on a boating trip with their father. The Literacy Walk was themed around the young boy’s love for all things aviation, having gained an affection for it while spending time at Frazier Aviation, the former fixed-base operation at Ontario airport, that was owned by his grandfather Tom Frazier.
In Cash’s memory, the literacy walk focused on science, technology, engineering and math as it relates to aviation. There were eight stations that people could find by taking a walking tour of the airport and hangars near the fixed-base operator and BLM single-engine air tanker base on the north end of the airport.
Each of the stations featured excerpts from Frazier’s books. Some were meant only to stop and read, and others provided hands-on learning activities.
Tom and Toiresa both were there on Thursday, commenting that while it was bittersweet without Cash, it was still a wonderful thing to see so many children there.
“I think it’s great to have this experience for kids to be able to come out and get their mind away from texting and TV,” Tom said.
He then recalled how he built Cash a pedal plane for his 4th birthday, and how Cash would try to emulate the BLM pilots, noting that “his imagination was second to none,” and that he would imagine he was going to fight fires on his pedal plane.
The two had many family members and friends there to support them. Among these was Cash’s third-grade teacher, Richann McMasters, who shared a love of aviation with Cash.
Aviation stations
Attendees learned about a variety of aviation-related topics at the stations. This included information on airport sign systems, fixed-based operators, pilots, the aviation alphabet, the engineering design system, why airports have windsocks, marshalling signals and airplane parts and definitions.
At the windsock station, former airport manager Dan Beaubien and his wife, Carol, were set up. Beaubien was among those who came to know and love Cash. On a table at his station was the old wind sock that Cash Troyer, “The Airport Kid,” helped Beaubien take down and replace with a new one. The station also featured a picture of Cash with the new windsock which Beaubien took and which ended up in the book.
In another area that was set up, staff with Malheur County Frontier STEM Hub, which is part of the Malheur Education Service District, helped coach youth in making their own straw rockets and elasti-launchers. Youth would try their hand at launching a rocket, then go back to the table to make modifications to see if they could send it further. There was friendly competition happening between friends and family members to see who could get the best distance with their rockets made of paper, tape, straw and clay for weight.
Damaon Bear Savage, right, of Nyssa, had the farthest launch of the night, which he achieved after making several modifications, according to Melodie Wilson with the STEM Hub. When she asked him what he learned about how to make his straw rocket shoot so far, he noted that he added weight by putting clay inside of the straw, rather than on the outside, to help propel it farther without adding drag by placing it on the exterior of the straw.
Wilson told him how that was a smart move because it would indeed reduce the drag.
There were a lot of Chief Science Office members from assorted local schools who were helping out at the event, too. Ronaldo Bueno, a senior at Nyssa High School explained that their aim is to introduce science, technology, engineering and math to others.
Additionally, BLM SEAT Base Manager Brian Rindlisbacher, was going around from station to station on a UTV, handing out Smokey Bear memorabilia, including glider retardant planes that youth could put together.
Literacy walk
According to information given out to people who attended the event, a literacy walk combines three critical elements for overall family health: early literacy learning, family engagement outdoors and physical activity.
“Literacy walks bring families together in the community to play outside, connect to each other, feel ownership of their community and experience fresh air and joyful movement,” reads the information.
There were many key players who came together to make the event possible, including a partnership with Malheur County OSU Extension Office, Malheur County Frontier Stem Hub which is part of Malheur Education Service District and the Ontario Community Library, according to Barbara Brody. She is the associate professor of practice of 4-H with the extension office.
Brody and Allison Myers, interim program leader for family and community health, who works on the OSU campus in Corvallis, were set up at at a booth near the entrance, where people could stop and pick up backpacks that were stuffed with information.
Myers said this was her first visit to Malheur County, having arrived to the area on Tuesday.
Since then, she has been busy helping stuff backpacks and fill balloons for Thursdays event. Additionally, she said that she and staff visited Adrian and talked to the Adrian 2040 group while there, and then went to Nyssa to visit people there.
“It’s really important to me that folks from campus see the whole state,” Myers said.
Brody said they invited Myers to come out for this special event.
Brody said this was the second literacy walk they have done this year, with the first one having been in Nyssa. There are four other events planned this year, with the hope to do most of them outside. Details are still being finalized for those, she said.
“It’s great to see families and the community back together,” Brody said, commenting about the long break from big events with hands-on activities during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The coolest part about this event is the set of partnerships that it took to put it on,” Myers said. “And I think a key part of the Oregon State University Extension Service particularly from family and community health is that we convene partners to do things that are meaningful for each community, and it’s different everywhere you go all over the state.”
She went on to say that “joyful movement, physical activity, reading skills and feeling socially connected” is what is needed here, based on feedback given to the extension from locals.
